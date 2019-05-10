The Borough of Topton has been handed the reins from the Topton Centennial Committee to continue a wonderful community event, and this year we are taking the Topton Street Fair back to the basics and foundation of what it was when it started more than 20 years ago.
The Borough will be combining the Street Fair and Community Yard Sale for the new Topton Community Day.
More than just a change in name, it will also be taking place over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This was done to hopefully see better weather, and pair the event with the Memorial Day Weekend activities run by the Ray A Master Post 217 American Legion.
Home Avenue will now remain open for optimal and convenient parking, as vendors will now be located on the old t-ball field off of Broad Alley.
The event will offer a variety of food options from local organizations and food trucks, pony rides, the Seeing Eye Puppy Club, Cape May Peanut Butter, sand art, Thirty-one, Scentsy, the return of mobile Eye Care Van just to name a few. We have also encouraged the community to set up yard sales this day around the Borough. We’ll be distributing a map marked with all the yard sale locations that were reported the Borough office to help visitors make sure no one is missed.
Finally, after Community Day, join the Ladies Auxiliary at the Topton Legion for the Strawberry Festival, followed by our Memorial Day Parade starting at 6 p.m.
It’s a full day of activities.
One other change to note the car cruise will now be part of Topton’s Music in the Park on July 28 when we welcome Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods and no longer part of this event.