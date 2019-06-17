The Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of the Our Town Foundation hosted its 8th annual Garden Tour on June 8.
Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee wishes to thank all of the participants who made this year’s garden stroll the biggest to date with more than 48 participants. The tour included participants from as far away as State College.
“It was wonderful and very enjoyable,” wrote Margaret and Marjorie McCoy who attended the tour.
Hamburg was the first Certified Wildlife Habitat Community in Pennsylvania. To continue to be certified by the National Wildlife Federation, one of the requirements is to have an educational element each year. The Garden Tour fulfills that requirement, showcasing gardens in the Hamburg area that feature rain barrel collections, herb and vegetable gardens, raised beds, pollinator gardens, marshland gardens, grapevines and berry bushes.
Participants of the tour were shown how to incorporate native plants in their own gardens. Native plants do not need constant watering and are well matched to the local climates.
Seven gardens were showcased on the tour. There was a nice variety of gardens as well as educational features such as composting and rain water collecting. One garden had heirloom seeds that date to the early 1800s.
Charlotte Moyer’s garden featured Agastache plants, a Lavender Bed and potted plants. Betty Bray showcased fruit and vegetable gardens, including strawberries and cabbage. Deb Kline’s gardens included a water feature and was said to be the most colorful garden on the tour. Joanne Reinhart showed what camouflaged gardens can do to transform items like an air conditioner unit into a Purple Cone Flower Garden. Josh Butz showcased aquaponics gardens using natural fish soil booster.
A unique addition to the tour this year was a visit to Talapia R Us, which is an aqua farming facility raising and selling natural tilapia fish. They recycle the refuge from the fish as a soil enhancer. Samples of the soil enhancement product were given to tour participates.
One of the highlights of the tour was a sculpture garden displaying unique works of art by Bill Rhodes, including a large dinosaur sculpture. He uses his welding skills to transform recycled materials into art.
Each year, the Committee adds new gardens as well as revisits prior gardens on the annual tour. The comment from most people is that there is so much to be seen and there is not enough time to enjoy all of the unique features.