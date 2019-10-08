Stout Associates Realtors of Temple will host a free town hall in support of school property tax elimination on Oct. 22 at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing. The doors to the town hall open at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We decided to host the town hall because the most common complaint I hear from real estate buyers and sellers is about the outrageous school taxes. Buyers say that the taxes price them out of the market, the sellers complain that they can’t afford the taxes and must move,” said Jeffrey Stout, one of the owners of Stout Associates Realtors.
"During the 2015 general election, 84% of the counties voted to eliminate funding of schools with real estate taxes. A recent poll from Franklin and Marshall made property tax the biggest local issue in the state.”
Senators Judy Schwank and David Argall; Representatives Jim Cox, Dave Maloney, Mark Rozzi, Mark Gillen, and Jerry Knowles all committed to personally attend the event. Representatives Tom Caltagirone, Ryan Mackenzie and Barry Joziwiak each committed to send a proxy on their behalf.
Stout Associates Realtors reserved 850 seats for the event and will stream live on Facebook Live on the Stout Associates Realtors Facebook page. Seats may be reserved through Facebook or by calling the Stout Associates Realtors office. Call Stout Associates Relators directly with any questions at 610-921-3141.