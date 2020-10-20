Oct. 31
Owloween: 10 a.m. to noon at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. $5, $3 for members. Celebrate Halloween on the Mountain with creepy crawly cold-blooded creatures - slithery, slimy, lots of legs - and of course, owls! Event will be set up open-house style, with walk through stations. Registration required.
Oct. 31
Drug Take-Back Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot #1, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. in New Holland. Garden Spot Village and New Holland Police Department host drug collection site for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Bring unwanted expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe, secure disposal. Event is completely anonymous. Remove personal information from bottles or packages. A law enforcement officer will be present. Signs will direct public to the collection site. Call Colleen Musselman at 717-355-6007 or Chief of Police William Leighty at 717-354-4647.
Nov. 14
Nov. 14
Christmas Bazaar & Soup Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Crafts, silent auction, raffle as well as lots of baked goods. Also holding a soup sale by the pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch will be served to go. Outside flea market spaces available, must bring your own tables. Masks required. For more information, call 610-469-9690.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For information call library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
