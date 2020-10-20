Berks History Center’s Hike Through History
Hike Through History from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7. Explore Reading’s other famous resort mountain, Neversink, on a guided hiking tour led by Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club member, Paul Schumann, and author, Paul Druzba. $5 members/$8 non-members. Pre-purchase required. Call 610-375-4375 to register. For those who joined us for September’s Hike Through History, we will be hiking the other side of the mountain, learning about the resorts located there.
Camel Trot 5K and Fun Run
The Second Annual Camel Trot 5K and Fun Run, originally scheduled for May 24, has been postponed to Nov. 22; 5K start time 10 a.m., 1-mile Fun Walk starts at 10:30 a.m. at Reading Regional Airport. Register at https://thecamelproject.org/the-camel-trot. The availability of race day signup is NOT guaranteed. All runners must stay within all Orange Safety Cones on the tarmac for safety. Also, once you enter back through the gate, at the end of the race, you cannot leave and re-enter.
Proceeds benefit The Camel Project's Stop Bullying – I Care (SB-IC) bullying elimination programs. The proceeds will be used to fund or supplement costs for in-school and after-school, workplace, and seniors citizen programs.
Learn more about dairy heifer nutrition
Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for the Dairy Heifer Nutrition 101 webinar at 11 a.m., Nov. 13.
Dairy heifers require balanced diets for good health and proper weight management. This webinar will discuss the different feeding styles and the nutritional requirements of heifer diets.
Demonstrations within this webinar will include examples of different heifer diets, video footage of heifers on limit feeding systems, and heifer housing and spatial recommendations.
This webinar is free to all participants. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-heifer-nutrition-101. Registration closes on Nov. 12 at 11:59 a.m.
COCA’s 20th Annual Conference Goes Virtual
The Council on Chemical Abuse celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new format. In compliance with social distancing guidelines, COCA’s 20th Annual Conference is going all virtual in a half-day, rather than the day-long event. Free to those who live or work in Berks County, hundreds of professionals and community members are expected to participate in the virtual Annual Conference on Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The event’s theme is Staying Connected – Responding to the Challenges of Addictive diseases. It will address the unique challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented for people with substance use disorders and those who treat them. It will also provide information and resources to meet the changing needs of the treatment and recovery field.
Participants will have the opportunity to attend three presentations: a statewide perspective on current drug trends, a workshop on the effect of the pandemic on substance abuse treatment, and a presentation on identifying and addressing compassion fatigue.
To register, visit https://cocaberks.org/annual-conference/registration. Attendance is free for people who live or work in Berks County. Cost for all other is $20.
Raising Poultry online course
Penn State Extension offers a new online course, Raising Poultry in Your Backyard, for people who are considering or are currently raising a flock for pets, home consumption of eggs or meat, or exhibition. This course will lead to a better understanding for flock owners and community advocates that poultry can be kept humanely and nuisance-free in urban, suburban, and rural areas.
Modules within the course cover a wide array of principles that can assist in planning a poultry facility this is appropriate for your situation. These topics include selecting and purchasing appropriate breeds; taking care of poultry according to best management practices; practicing biosecurity to keep you and your flock safe and healthy; recognizing common poultry health issues and how to prevent or treat them; understanding the needs and practices of egg laying, meat, and exhibition poultry operations; and keeping flock records for a successful operation.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course.
The introductory discount course price of $48.99 will through the end of October 2020. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.