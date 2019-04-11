Submit events about 10 days in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
April 16
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy., Wagontown. Subject is. Speakers Faye and Ed Max, historians, collectors, re-enactors, share their Gettysburg/Antietam artifacts collection from the American Civil War. Free and open to the public. Bring outdated drugs for SAFE disposal with West Caln Police.
April 18
Tri-County Lyme Disease Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Village Library of Morgantown, Community Room. Monthly support group for anyone suffering from Lyme disease. Goal is to spread hope and encouragement. Time to meet and talk with others, as well as share what you would like to see offered in upcoming meetings.
April 18, 19, 20
Make-A-Wish Easter Flower Sale: April 18, 19 and 20 at John’s Supply and Rental, 31 Lanchester Road, Narvon. All proceeds from flower sales benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 610-273-3316
April 18
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Candidates invited including County Commissioners, PA Superior Court Judges, and others. Learn their positions on tax increases, industries and jobs, Berks Heim, illegal immigrants in Berks, and more. 50/50 Raffle and Gun Raffles. All welcome.
April 19
“Jesus, the Broken Word” Good Friday Service: 7 p.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. Compelling monologues from seven eye-witnesses to Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross. Includes worship and communion. Designed for whole family. Childcare available for ages birth to pre-K.
April 20
Richard Amoroso & Asaki Nakagawa Concert: 7 p.m., Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Saturday Evening Concert Series concludes with performance by cellist Richard Amoroso and pianist Asaki Nakagawa, who will perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
April 20
Chicken Barbecue: starts 10:30 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Geigertown. All proceeds benefit the fire company. Take out or sit in. Call 610-286-6481.
April 20
Community Easter Egg Hunt: at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Egg hunts for Toddlers through 6th grade. Begins promptly at 2 p.m.
April 20
Easter Egg Hunt: Morgantown Community Church will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on site for all children in the community at 2 p.m. All children age 12 and under are welcome to participate. In addition to hunting eggs, there will be plenty of food, candy, and fun. Music provided by Ukulele Phredd. For questions, contact Jill Dunn at jill@mcchurch.me.
April 21
Free Pancake Breakfast: Morgantown Community Church in Elverson. Open to the public from 7:45 to 10:55 a.m. Join one of our three Easter services following the pancake breakfast. Service times are 8:20 a.m., 9:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact Lynnette Hess with any questions as lynnettehess1@gmail.com.
April 21
“Jesus, the Victorious Word” Easter Celebration Services: 9 and 11 a.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. Jubilant time of worship, children’s choir and a message by Senior Pastor Lester Zimmerman. Sign interpretation offered at 9 a.m. service and Spanish translation at 11 a.m. service. Separate service for children in K-4, as well as child care for ages birth through pre-K.
April 22
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2-3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Note new location. This month the group will split between caregivers and people with Parkinson’s for an open, informal time of sharing and support. Free support group is open to all with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. Call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
April 24
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: For those grieving the death of a loved one to work through the grieving process with help and support of others. Meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning April 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in St. Benedict's Church Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Free and non-denominational. To register call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782, leave message, or call St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
April 25, 26, 27
Everything Hogwarts Sale: April 25, 12-8 p.m.; April 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and April 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downstairs at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington. Hogwarts Hall (Display Area) where large selection of Charms (necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and other Harry Potter related items) for sale. All items have been donated and are reasonably priced. No guarantee of authenticity.
April 26
Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7 St. Andrew’s Lane, Glenmore. Concert by St. Andrew’s Choral Scholars featuring Classical, Opera and Broadway solos and duets. Admission by free will donation.
April 26
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
April 27
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Call 610-286-5875 for more information. Reserved tickets will be held until 4 p.m. only.
April 28
Bingo: 12 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Benefits Outreach Ministries of Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool. Cash Prizes and Basket Raffle. Tickets include 20 regular games of bingo, hot dog and drink. Additional food for sale. Purchase tickets at church office, 610-856-7242 or email Amanda Baylor (Baylora@gmail.com) or at the door.
April 28
Gospel Performance with Jeff Krick: 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at Conestoga
Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free will offering will benefit Twin Valley Food Pantry. Sponsored by Harmony U M Church. For information, call Mazie Holland at 610-413-5433.
ONGOING
Senior Connections: All seniors 60 years and older invited. Held second Thursday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church on Route 23 at 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free meal at noon followed by a program at 1 to 2 p.m. May 9 Tim Mateer, professional world photographer of wildlife, will show slides and give a lecture. June 13 acclaimed singer and harpist will perform.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Play K”: preparing for Kindergarten at Honey Brook Community Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. from April 8 – May 13. This program is for 4 or 5 year olds to help them get ready to start Kindergarten. There will be time for the parent to work on skills one on one with your child using our “Play K” interactive toys. Parent/child will commit to the 6 week session. Limited to 10 children. Register is required. Call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Environmental Kids Club: Thursdays at 6 p.m. on April 18 & May 16 for grades K-5th at the Honey Brook Community Library. Registration required. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. For more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies. For more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY LIBRARY
Registration: required for programs. Call 717-354-0525 or visit www.elancolibrary.org.
Friday Frolic for Toddlers: 10:30 a.m. (For walking toddlers ages 1-3 with a caregiver)
Preschool Story Time: For ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 to 5 p.m. Teens are invited to chill out, hang out and geek out. Check our online calendar for weekly activities. (Grades 7-12) Stay & Play: Fridays at 11:15 a.m. Approximately 15 minutes after toddler story time ends, we’ll get out the toys. Chat with other parents and caregivers while the kids play. (Ages 1-3 with a caregiver) Pro-Act Family Education Program Classes: gather information and resources needed to help a loved one struggling with addiction. Classes first three Wednesdays of every month, 7-9 p.m. in West Chester. Must register. Call Pro-Act Advocacy line, 800-221-6333. Visit www.proact.org.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
April 22: Question & Answer session with a panel of club members. An open forum to ask the photography questions that have been keeping you awake nights. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
April 29: Spring Scavenger Hunt Judging 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free