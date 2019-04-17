Submit events about 10 days in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar..
April 24
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: For those grieving the death of a loved one to work through the grieving process with help and support of others. Meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning April 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in St. Benedict's Church Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Free and non-denominational. To register call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782, leave message, or call St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
April 25, 26, 27
Everything Hogwarts Sale: April 25, 12-8 p.m.; April 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and April 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downstairs at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington. Hogwarts Hall (Display Area) where large selection of Charms (necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and other Harry Potter related items) for sale. All items have been donated and are reasonably priced. No guarantee of authenticity.
April 26
Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7 St. Andrew’s Lane, Glenmore. Concert by St. Andrew’s Choral Scholars featuring Classical, Opera and Broadway solos and duets. Admission by free will donation.
April 26
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
April 27
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Call 610-286-5875 for more information. Reserved tickets will be held until 4 p.m. only.
April 28
Bingo: 12 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Benefits Outreach Ministries of Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool. Cash Prizes and Basket Raffle. Tickets include 20 regular games of bingo, hot dog and drink. Additional food for sale. Purchase tickets at church office, 610-856-7242 or email Amanda Baylor (Baylora@gmail.com) or at the door.
April 28
The Harvesters Concert: 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at River Corner Mennonite Church, 524 River Corner Rd. Conestoga. $10 donation per person at the door. Free for ages 10 & younger. Cash or check only (payable to The Harvesters), no credit cards. A love offering will also be received. More info call Liz Hess at 717-278-6787. www.harvestersquartet.com
April 28
Gospel Performance with Jeff Krick: 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at Conestoga
Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free will offering will benefit Twin Valley Food Pantry. Sponsored by Harmony U M Church. For information, call Mazie Holland at 610-413-5433.
May 2
National Day of Prayer Service: 10 a.m. round flagpole at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, corner of routes 322 and 897 at 4833 Division Highway in East Earl. Held on National Day of Prayer, May 2, the 67th Annual Observance. This year’s theme is “Love One Another,” from “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.” John 13:34. Bring a lawn chair. Join us in prayer. 717-354-5573
May 3 to 5
Dynamic Images Photography Conference: at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Wyomissing. Hosted by Berks Photographic Society to help advance and develop photography skills. Theme is “Exploring Creativity.” Presentations by well-known photographers and educators as well as hands-on experiences including model shoots. Open to photographers of all ability levels. Register at https://www.dynamicimagesconference.org/.
May 5
Shred-It Day: 9 to 11 a.m., Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Invited to bring up to five boxes or bags full of confidential documents (financial records, legal papers, etc.) to be securely shredded. Suggested donation $5 per box or bag.
May 5
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or 610-286-6481
May 9 to 11
Spring Library Book Sale: at Village Library of Morgantown. May 9 5 to 8 p.m. (Early Bird Sale $5 from 4 to 5 p.m.), May 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. and May 11 Bag of Books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake sale and Mother's Day items available.
ONGOING
Senior Connections: All seniors 60 years and older invited. Held second Thursday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church on Route 23 at 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free meal at noon followed by a program at 1 to 2 p.m. May 9 Tim Mateer, professional world photographer of wildlife, will show slides and give a lecture. June 13 acclaimed singer and harpist will perform.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Play K”: preparing for Kindergarten at Honey Brook Community Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. from April 8 – May 13. This program is for 4 or 5 year olds to help them get ready to start Kindergarten. There will be time for the parent to work on skills one on one with your child using our “Play K” interactive toys. Parent/child will commit to the 6 week session. Limited to 10 children. Register is required. Call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Environmental Kids Club: 6 p.m. May 16 for grades K-5th at the Honey Brook Community Library. Registration required. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. For more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies. For more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY LIBRARY
Registration: required for programs. Call 717-354-0525 or visit www.elancolibrary.org.
Friday Frolic for Toddlers: 10:30 a.m. (For walking toddlers ages 1-3 with a caregiver)
Preschool Story Time: For ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 to 5 p.m. Teens are invited to chill out, hang out and geek out. Check our online calendar for weekly activities. (Grades 7-12) Stay & Play: Fridays at 11:15 a.m. Approximately 15 minutes after toddler story time ends, we’ll get out the toys. Chat with other parents and caregivers while the kids play. (Ages 1-3 with a caregiver)Pro-Act Family Education Program Classes: gather information and resources needed to help a loved one struggling with addiction. Classes first three Wednesdays of every month, 7-9 p.m. in West Chester. Must register. Call Pro-Act Advocacy line, 800-221-6333. Visit www.proact.org.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
Meet fellow photographers of all skills levels getting together to share ideas and skills.
April 22: Question & Answer session with a panel of club members. An open forum to ask the photography questions that have been keeping you awake nights. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
April 29: Spring Scavenger Hunt Judging 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free
May 3, 4, 5: Dynamic Images Photo Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Reading. Visit www.dynamicimagesconference.org for the schedule and registration.