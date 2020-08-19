Aug. 26
Curbside Celebration of 100th Year Anniversary of Women's Suffrage: 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) at Berks History Center parking lot next to Henry Janssen Library, 160 Spring St., Reading. Held on Women's Equality Day, the nonpartisan Berks Women's History Alliance celebrates 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in America. All are welcome to drive-through and pick up a free 100th Women's Suffrage Anniversary commemorative tote bag filled with information and items celebrating this historic milestone. Maintain social distance and wear masks.
Aug. 29
Pig Roast: 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Drive, Birdsboro. Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and cole slaw. Tickets for meals $9 each and can be ordered by calling 610-582-8167.
Aug. 29
Drive-thru Chicken BBQ: Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Serving from noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out. For information call 610-286-5875.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 4
Shred-It Day: 9 to 11 a.m., Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Bring up to five boxes or bags full of confidential documents (financial records, legal papers, etc.) to be securely shredded at Drive-thru Shred-It Day. Team members will remove the boxes and bags from your vehicle. Face masks required on campus. Suggested donation is $5 per box or bag.
Sept. 20
Outdoor Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Bring the hymnbook, Life Songs #2 and a lawn chair. You are welcome to enjoy your picnic lunch on the lawn prior to the Hymn Sing. Current CDC protocols are encouraged. In the event of rain, the hymn sing will be canceled. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, call Grace at 717-278-8459 or Greg at 717-682-2872.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Meet the Candidate event: 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Honey Brook Community Library. Local candidates will be in attendance for you to meet and to answer your questions. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. Bring your own chair. Rain date is Sept. 30. To register for this event, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Social Security, Your Questions Answered: Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Outsmart the Scammers: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.