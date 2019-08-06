Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Aug. 22
Retirement Seminar: 6 p.m. at Honey Brook Community Library. Help available to answer questions about how to plan for retirement. Registration is required. To register, call the library 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Aug. 23
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Friday Night Fun Show Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 24
Starfest 2019: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Lane, Elverson, PA (off route 345 at Hopewell Road. Rain/Cloud date is Aug. 25. ChesMont Astronomical Society hosts speakers, astronomy presentations, kids activities and public viewing of Milky Way through more than 20 amateur and high-end telescopes. Admission and parking is free. Donations support the event. Call Hopewell at 610-582-8773, ext. 0, or visit www.chesmontastro.org or on Facebook at ChesMont Astronomical Society observing+.
Aug. 24
5th annual Music Fest: starts 4 p.m. at Honey Brook Golf Club, benefiting Honey Brook Food Pantry. Live music by Country Western artist Sam Schmidthuber of Morgantown, Rosewood Trio, classic rock and blues by The 74/75 Band, and concludes at 10 p.m. with Larry Roney and Friends. Ticket includes a picnic sandwich and beverage and a contribution to the pantry. This year's theme is supporting children's programs at the pantry. Tickets are for sale at the Golf Club, at www.honeybrookfoodpantry.org or by calling 610-273-6102.
Aug. 26
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2-3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Caring and Coping program facilitated by Judy Shaffer and Garden Spot Village Social Worker Emelia Reifsnyder. This month, following group announcements, caregivers will go to a separate location for a discussion while people with Parkinson’s will stay in the Garden Towers for an informal time of sharing and support. Free and open to all with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. Call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 17
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Program on History of September Farm “A Cheesy Success Story” presented by David Rotelle, co-founder. September Farm was honored by Chester County Commissioners to become Chester County Farmer of the Year 2013, and are proud members of Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau. Meetings are free and open to the public.
ONGOING
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, for those all those seniors 60 and older. Free luncheon at noon followed by a program at 1 p.m. All welcome. Sept. 12 presentation on the Life of the Bees by Nevin Martin. Oct. 3 Field Day visit to old mill that will be running. Nov. 14 Thanksgiving celebration in song and sharing.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Universe of Stories Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Quest: June 1 to Aug. 10. Pick up package at library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Bank for 1 extra raffle ticket.
Build & Play: Tuesdays Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. for all ages. Build with wooden blocks, Lego blocks, Magnatiles, Lincoln Logs, Brainflakes, and other items. Held outside in nice weather. Registration is required.
Gaming Night - Electronic Games: Tuesdays Aug. 6 at 7 to 9 p.m. for ages 8-18. Bring along DS, IPads, or any hand held game system, or take a turn on library Xbox Kinect & WiiU. Registration is required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 26 – Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. for preschool age. Stories, songs and crafts outside when weather permits. Bring a blanket for sitting in the grass. Aug. 7 is Story Time Solar System Summer Party. Designed for preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
Messy Science: Thursdays June 27 – Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. for kids entering grades 2-5. Fun math and science programs designed to intertwine a short story, math and science skills. Registration required.
Adult Craft Class: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for an adult “make and take” craft. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.