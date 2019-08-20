Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Aug. 28
Fall Fashion Show: 2 to 3 p.m. at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Linden, a retail apparel, gift and essentials store located at Garden Spot, hosts a fall fashion show. Models will display new items from Coco & Carmen, Accent Accessories, Joy Susan, Caracol and more. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 717-355-6283.
Sept. 7
OneRunTogether’s Hard to the Core 5K Orchard Mud Run: 8:30 a.m. at Weavers Orchard, Morgantown. Run through fruit trees, a vineyard, a Christmas tree farm, mud holes, hay bale obstacles, and more. Families welcome. Proceeds benefit local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 17
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Program on History of September Farm “A Cheesy Success Story” presented by David Rotelle, co-founder. September Farm was honored by Chester County Commissioners to become Chester County Farmer of the Year 2013, and are proud members of Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
ONGOING
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, for those all those seniors 60 and older. Free luncheon at noon followed by a program at 1 p.m. All welcome. Sept. 12 presentation on the Life of the Bees by Nevin Martin. Oct. 3 Field Day visit to old mill that will be running. Nov. 14 Thanksgiving celebration in song and sharing.
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in St. Benedict's, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Meetings are free and non-denominational. Offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. To register or for more information call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782 (leave message) or St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.