Dec. 3
Christmas Hymn Sing & History of the Carols: with Charis O'Connell at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, 9:15 to 11 a.m. Free childcare available. All women are welcome.
Dec. 4
Wednesday Community Night: 6 to 8 p.m., Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton PA 19540 (Rt. 10 & Plow Road in Plowville). Catered meal 6 p.m. followed by presentations and information, activity for children. Learn about meditation, yoga, massage therapy and other holistic healing approaches. Free and open to community. RSVPat 610-856-7242 or ddemarco@dejazzd.com.
Dec. 7
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Ridge Kennedy with music by Tom Krumm & Friends. Admission charged. Wear clean soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
The Lykens Valley Bluegrass Band: 6 p.m. at Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall, Route 897 at 138 Main Street, Reinholds. Also performing are Chester Johnson & The Foggy Mountain Grass along with Scott Eager. Presented by Farm Country Shindig. Requested donation for admission. Children 12 and under free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food available by Fire Company. 610-573-0797
Dec. 8
"Angel at Philadelphia: William Still and the Underground Railroad:" 3:30 p.m., East Brandywine Township Building. East Brandywine Township Historical Commission Speakers Series talk examines the history and operation of the Underground Railroad's Eastern Line, as well as the findings of Dr. Kashatus’ (the speaker) recent statistical study of the 995 runaways Still interviewed, which challenges the existing historiography of the Underground Railroad.
Dec. 10
Make your Own Gift Bag: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Pre-registration required, 610-286-9124. Free childcare. All women are welcome.
Dec. 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson.
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County Christmas luncheon and meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Chef Alan's in West Reading. Call Fran at 610-621-8699 for reservations by Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
Flea Market & Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). Nominal fee charged. Breakfast and lunch served. Homemade Christmas cookies for sale. 610-469-9690
Dec. 15
Miracle at the Manger: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s UMC Geigertown, 1136 Geigertown Rd, Birdsboro. Free event for all ages. Combines sharing the story of Jesus’ birth with actives that point to the one in the manger bed for all our hope. Nativity sets will be on display, music, family craft and food will be provided. 610- 286-9479
Dec. 20
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Dec. 25
Free Community Christmas Day Dinner: 2 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road, Downingtown (Guthriesville area). For anyone and everyone who wishes to attend. No cost for the traditional turkey dinner plus ham meal.Pre-register at www.hopewellumc.org or call church office, 610-269-1545. Church is wheelchair accessible. All individuals, pairs, and families are welcome.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Dec. 19 to accommodate the school children who will be giving the program at Conestoga Mennonite Church at noon. There will be a meal for the seniors and the children.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome.
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have six 10-minute reading sessions available. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org. Event is for all age readers.
Honey Brook Community Library’s 9th annual Elves Night Out: Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Join us for Christmas stories and make and take crafts. All ages are welcome and registration is required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
LIVING GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, HONEY BROOK
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 21: “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.