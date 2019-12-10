Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Saturdays, Dec. 21, 28; Monday, Dec. 30
Holiday Train Room Open House: Garden Spot Village Train Room open 1:30 to 4 p.m. HO-gauge train layout includes Thomasville and “Talk with Thomas” event. The O-gauge train layout includes waterfalls, drive-in movie theater, Ford dealership showroom and more. Both layouts provide plenty of train action complemented with heavily detailed scenery. Free and open to the public. www.gardenspotvillage.org/events
Dec. 20
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Dec. 21
Holiday Free Babysitting: Living Good Lutheran Church, Honey Brook. Free babysitting”close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.
Dec. 21
Christmas with Brenten Megee: 7 p.m., Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland, in the Chapel. Brenten is a well-known tenor from Lancaster. brentensings.com
Dec. 21
Christmas Tree-Cycling: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Green Valleys Watershed Association at Welkinweir, 1368 Prizer Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 (East Nantmeal Township) in Education Barn. Reuse Christmas tree in natural way instead of sending to landfill. Children ages 6 to 12 create food-based decorations, decorate a tree and help wildlife survive winter weather. Dress for the season and wear sturdy shoes. Parking in visitor lot off of 1368 Prizer Road. Adult must accompany children. GVWA Members $7, Nonmembers $9. Rain or shine. rebecca@greenvalleys.org or 610-469-4900.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve program “Light of the World:” 5 p.m. and again 7 p.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. Scriptural narration, powerful music, and Christmas carols with a surprise at the end for the children. Program the whole family will enjoy. No childcare offered. www.petra.church
Dec. 25
Free Community Christmas Day Dinner: 2 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road, Downingtown (Guthriesville area). For anyone and everyone who wishes to attend. No cost for the traditional turkey dinner plus ham meal.Pre-register at www.hopewellumc.org or call church office, 610-269-1545. Church is wheelchair accessible. All individuals, pairs, and families are welcome.
Jan. 9
Essential Tremor Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m., Gardens West Conference Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. New location and time. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6264
Jan. 21
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Stagecoach Trolley through Lancaster and Chester County presented by Herb Fisher, historian, photo collector. Free and open to the public. All welcome.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Dec. 19 to accommodate the school children who will be giving the program at Conestoga Mennonite Church at noon. There will be a meal for the seniors and the children.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have six 10-minute reading sessions available. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org. Event is for all age readers.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.