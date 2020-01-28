Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Feb. 4
Knotting Comforters for MCC with Carmen: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Come to knot comforters. All are welcome and free childcare provided.
Feb. 7
Game Night: 7 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing. Bring a snack or beverage to share and your favorite board game.
Feb. 8
Fair Districts PA: 2 to 4 p.m., UU Fellowship of Pottstown, Searle Social Hall, 1565 S. Keim St., Pottstown. Speaker Chuck Yeiser will explain PA’s current redistricting process, demonstrate how it undermines democracy, then offer a solution to the problem. Ask questions and learn about upcoming events. All welcome.
Feb. 8
The Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius School. Speaker will be Michelle White from Heart for the Nations.
Feb. 11
Lisa Betz sharing on "Using Minimalist Principles to Create a More Peaceful & Content Home:” 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. All are welcome and free childcare provided.
Feb. 12
Patriot Night: 7 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing. Guest speaker is Sam Rohrer.
Feb. 14
Love Your Library: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heatherwood Retirement Community, 3180 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library and learn about the library’s expansion and Capital Campaign. Appetizers, sweet treats, wine and beer, raffle baskets. $25 per person, $40 per couple. Tickets for sale at Honey Brook Community Library, 687 Compass Road. All proceeds benefit Honey Brook Library Capital Campaign. 610-273-3303
Feb. 17
Berks Photographic Society presents “Tom’s Tips: Light, Exposure, and Composition:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Interactive discussion on techniques, technical insight and thought processes for using light, exposure and composition to improve your photography presented by Tom Stoeri, BPS member. The event is free.
Feb. 19
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Green Hills Manor at The Heritage, 10 Tranquility Lane, Shillington. Monthly support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Free and open to the public. 484-755-3228 or moley@heritagegh.com
ONGOING
Senior Connections of Conestoga Mennonite Church: will not meet in February. However we are planning for the future. We have some tickets to see "Esther" at Sight and Sound Nov. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. This will be our yearly outing. Call 717-875-9467 ASAP.
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
The Great Backyard Bird Count Seminar: at the Honey Brook Community Library Feb. 6 (snow date Feb. 13) at 7 p.m. Free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. You can participate from your backyard. The 23rd annual GBBC will be Feb. 14 to 17. Registration is required. To register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Census Taker Job Fair: at the Honey Brook Community Library Jan. 23 & Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn about job opportunities in your area and find out how to apply to be a census taker. For more information contact jspade@ccls.org
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy stories, songs, and crafts at the Honey Brook Community Library on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 to Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 -5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Mystery Book Club: Join us at the Honey Brook Library on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. for our Mystery Book Club. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. at Honey Brook Library. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies.
Dog Tales: read to a therapy dog at the Honey Brook Community Library on the last Tuesday of the month 6 to 7 p.m., January, February, March, & April 2020. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have six 10-minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sen. Muth satellite office hours: A representative from Sen. Katie Muth’s office will be at the Honey Brook Community Library for questions or concerns on the 4th Friday of every other month 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, April 24, June 26, Aug. 28, Oct. 23.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.