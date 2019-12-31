Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Jan. 9
AARP Refresher Driver Course: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village. This one-day refresher course requires that participants have taken the 8-hour basic course or a refresher course in the last three years. $15 for AARP Members, $20 for non-members. Call 717-355-6000 to register. This event is open to the public 50+.
Jan. 9
Essential Tremor Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m., Gardens West Conference Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. New location and time. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6264
Jan. 9
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Lynn Rinaldi, SAGE Vision, will discuss Low Vision Products: Is What You’re Using Really Working for You? Free and open to the public. 717-355-6010
Jan. 12
The Roland Zimmerman Family Concert: 2 p.m. in chapel at Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland. Performing bluegrass and country style gospel music. For more information, call the Zimmermans at 717-354-6804.
Jan. 13
Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in the Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. Support group for family caregivers of persons with dementia. Christina Haeusler, Garden Spot Adult Day, and Jodi Wingenroth, Garden Spot @Home will discuss “Making Use of Respite Supports for Caregivers.” Participants are invited to arrive any time after 9:30 a.m. for coffee and casual conversation. Upon advance request, free respite care available during meeting if enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services. Firs-time attendees asked to contact Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
Jan. 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Ron Boltz gives Property Tax Elimination Update. Theo Judson, age 17, presents Preserving America for the Next Generation. Joshua Mutzel gives 2020 Census. Free. All invited.
Jan. 18
Great Winter Warm-Up: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Garden Spot Village will serve as a volunteer site for The Great Winter Warm-Up, an opportunity to knot handmade comforters in celebration of Mennonite Central Committee’s 100th anniversary! Help us contribute to MCC’s goal for this day of collecting 6,500 comforters across the U.S. and Canada for distribution to people experiencing disaster and conflict all around the world. We hope to complete 50 comforters to help reach that goal. In addition, MCC has set a regional goal to collect 5,000 comforters during the month of January. Bring a bag lunch or dine at one of the Garden Spot Village restaurants. https://mcc.org/centennial/great-winter-warm
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
Jan. 21
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Stagecoach Trolley through Lancaster and Chester County presented by Herb Fisher, historian, photo collector. Free and open to the public. All welcome.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
The Great Backyard Bird Count Seminar: at the Honey Brook Community Library Feb. 6 (snow date Feb. 13) at 7 p.m. Free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. You can participate from your backyard. The 23rd annual GBBC will be Feb. 14 to 17. Registration is required. To register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Census Taker Job Fair: at the Honey Brook Community Library Jan. 9, 23, & Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Come learn about job opportunities in your area and find out how to apply to be a census taker. For more information contact jspade@ccls.org
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy stories, songs, and crafts at the Honey Brook Community Library on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 to Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 -5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Mystery Book Club: Join us at the Honey Brook Library on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. for our Mystery Book Club. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. at Honey Brook Library. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies.
Dog Tales: read to a therapy dog at the Honey Brook Community Library on the last Tuesday of the month 6 to 7 p.m., January, February, March, & April 2020. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have six 10-minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.