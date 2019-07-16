Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
July 26
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro, www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
July 26
Community Dinner: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Public invited to enjoy food and fellowship. Free-will offering. 610-469-9690
July 30
Patriotic Hymn Sing: Starts 5 p.m. at Historic Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead, 1700 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing. Sponsored by Kissinger Church.
Aug. 3
Caernarvon Fire Company annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 6 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. Take-outs available.
Aug. 3
Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Half chicken, potato, vegetable, roll & butter, and dessert. Purchase tickets St. Peter UCC Community Dinners and Flea Markets leading up to this event. Also reach out to church members to purchase in advance. For more information, call 610-469-6960.
Aug. 3
Blacksmith Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Dry Road Farm, 202 Highland Road, Wernersville. Family-friendly free event by the PA Artist-Blacksmith's Association. Forging demonstrations and contest, hands-on activities for adults and children. pabasite.org or facebook.com/PABlacksmiths
Aug. 6
Plowville’s National Night Out: 6 to 8 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Free event for all ages featuring food, games, entertainment and handouts from local businesses and organizations. First Responders will provide demonstrations. All welcome. The goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and first responders while bringing back a true sense of community.
Aug. 11
A Sweet Night Of Music for charity: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stoltzfus Homestead & Gardens, 3716 E Newport Rd, Gordonville. For ages 12 and up. Enjoy toe-tapping music with the Horst Brothers, desserts, coffee & Fox Meadows ice cream. A free-will offering will be taken to help children. More information call 717-517-2359 or visit WeHelpChildren.org.
ONGOING
Memory Café: July 10, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown (recurring event on 2nd Wednesday of each month) July 24, 2:15-3:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main St., New Holland (recurring event on 4th Wednesdays). Memory Café is a stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their caregivers. Light refreshments, resources and optional activities will be available, free of charge. Volunteers with the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community will host the Memory Café. Volunteers will have first aid and dementia training, but they will not be able to provide a diagnosis. They can, however, provide understanding and resources.
Welkinweir Wednesday Family Nights: Welkinweir at 1368 Prizer Road near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township, will be open, rain or shine, free to the public for extended hours on Wednesdays, July 10 to July 31, until 8 p.m. Themed, guided walk 6:30 p.m. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Donations support special programming.
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, for those all those seniors 60 and older. Free luncheon at noon followed by a program at 1 p.m. All welcome. Aug. 8 children entertain with musical instruments, singing and recitations. Sept. 12 presentation on the Life of the Bees by Nevin Martin. Oct. 3 Field Day visit to old mill that will be running. Nov. 14 Thanksgiving celebration in song and sharing.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Universe of Stories Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Quest: June 1 to Aug. 10. Pick up package at library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Bank for 1 extra raffle ticket.
Build & Play: Tuesdays July 23, 30, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. for all ages. Build with wooden blocks, Lego blocks, Magnatiles, Lincoln Logs, Brainflakes, and other items. Held outside in nice weather. Registration is required.
Gaming Night - Electronic Games: Tuesdays Aug. 6 at 7 to 9 p.m. for ages 8-18. Bring along DS, IPads, or any hand held game system, or take a turn on library Xbox Kinect & WiiU. Registration is required.
Family Fun Nights: Tuesdays 6 p.m. for all ages. July 30 Board Game Night. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 26 – Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. for preschool age. Stories, songs and crafts outside when weather permits. Bring a blanket for sitting in the grass. Aug. 7 is Story Time Solar System Summer Party. Designed for preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
Nature Thursdays: July 25, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. for kids entering 1st – 8th grade. July 25 is Matthew Johnson from the PA Game Commission. Aug 1 is Phil Witman’s bugs, reptiles, and animals. Registration is required. This program is outside. Bring a blanket or chairs. Siblings younger than 1st grade that attend must be well supervised by a parent.
Messy Science: Thursdays June 27 – Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. for kids entering grades 2-5. Fun math and science programs designed to intertwine a short story, math and science skills. Registration required. There is no program July 25.
Adult Craft Class: July 25, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for an adult “make and take” craft. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.