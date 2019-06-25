Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
July 3
Freedom Celebration: 6:30 p.m. at High Point Baptist Chapel, 200 Chapel Road, Birdsboro. Free night of carnival games, hayrides, inflatables and popcorn. Concludes with fireworks over the lake. Food available for purchase from Stampede Barbecue, Twin Valley Coffee, Funellas Funnel Cakes and Rita’s. Visit highpointbaptist.org.
July 3
Living with Loss Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m. in the Prayer and Meditation Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Note new location. Free. Open to public. Call Jenny Snyder at 717-355-6259, or email jsnyder@gardenspotvillage.org.
July 7
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or 610-286-6481
July 8
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. Viewing videos by nationally recognized dementia expert Teepa Snow, followed by group discussion. Upon advance request, free respite care available. Call 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
July 11
Essential Tremor Support Group: 10-11 a.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Note new location. Dr. Sol De Jesus, a neurologist with Penn State Hershey Neurology, talks side effects of medications, those that help with anxiety and surgical updates. Free. Open to public. Call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
July 13
Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). Nominal fee charged. Breakfast and lunch served. 610-469-9690
July 13
St. John’s 10th Annual Car Show: Rain or shine at 1035 Old River Rd., Gibraltar (Robeson Twp.) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All makes, models, years of cars and trucks. First 100 dash plaques, trophies, $250 Grand Prize. DJ, food, Chinese & Silent Auctions, Belgian Sheepdog Demo, face painting, door prizes, 50/50, raffle, blood drive. Proceeds benefit St. John’s Lutheran Church and Helping Harvest. www.stjohnsgibraltar.com, stjohnsgibraltar@windstream.net, 610-582-3655
July 20
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set Glow! 5K Race: 9 p.m. at Honeybrook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Run on illuminated golf cart paths with glow necklaces and bracelets. Profits local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
July 21
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: 6:30 p.m. at 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Lloyd Weiler, Manheim, will speak on a Weaverland Mennonite Conference leader (1830-1906) and his wife “The Life of Moses, and Lavina Horning.” Bring a lawn chair and a copy of the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. Email jgsen@windstream.net or call 717-278-8459.
July 22
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2-3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. “Staying Strong” by Susan Ludwig, Parkinson’s Disease exercise specialist and owner of Rock Steady Lancaster. Free. Open to those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family, friends. Call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
July 26
Community Dinner: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Public invited to enjoy food and fellowship. Free-will offering. 610-469-9690
July 30
Patriotic Hymn Sing: Starts 5 p.m. at Historic Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead, 1700 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing. Sponsored by Kissinger Church.
Aug. 3
Caernarvon Fire Company annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 6 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. Take-outs available.
ONGOING
Memory Café: July 10, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown (recurring event on 2nd Wednesday of each month) July 24, 2:15-3:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main St., New Holland (recurring event on 4th Wednesdays). Memory Café is a stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their caregivers. Light refreshments, resources and optional activities will be available, free of charge. Volunteers with the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community will host the Memory Café. Volunteers will have first aid and dementia training, but they will not be able to provide a diagnosis. They can, however, provide understanding and resources.
Yoga classes & Line Dancing classes: Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook on Sundays through July 14. Yoga 3 to 4 p.m. Line Dancing 6 to 8 p.m. No charge to participate. Bring a non-perishable food item for local food banks. 610-273-9383
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Universe of Stories Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Quest: June 1 to Aug. 10. Pick up package at library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Bank for 1 extra raffle ticket.
Build & Play: Tuesdays June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. for all ages. Build with wooden blocks, Lego blocks, Magnatiles, Lincoln Logs, Brainflakes, and other items. Held outside in nice weather. Registration is required.
Gaming Night - Electronic Games: Tuesdays June 25, July 16, Aug. 6 at 7 to 9 p.m. for ages 8-18. Bring along DS, IPads, or any hand held game system, or take a turn on library Xbox Kinect & WiiU. Registration is required.
Family Fun Nights: Tuesdays 6 p.m. for all ages. July 2 & 30 Board Game Night. July 9 Escape Room game. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 26 – Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. for preschool age. Stories, songs and crafts outside when weather permits. Bring a blanket for sitting in the grass. Aug. 7 is Story Time Solar System Summer Party. Designed for preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
Nature Thursdays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. for kids entering 1st – 8th grade. July 11 is visit by Lily the therapy dog and her new friend Pansy. July 25 is Matthew Johnson from the PA Game Commission. June 27, July 18, & Aug 1 is Phil Witman’s bugs, reptiles, and animals. Registration is required. This program is outside. Bring a blanket or chairs. Siblings younger than 1st grade that attend must be well supervised by a parent. Closed July 4.
Messy Science: Thursdays June 27 – Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. for kids entering grades 2-5. Fun math and science programs designed to intertwine a short story, math and science skills. Registration required. There is no program July 4 & 25.
Adult Craft Class: June 27, July 11 & 25, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for an adult “make and take” craft. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.