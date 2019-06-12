Submit events about 10 days in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar..
June 18
West Caln Historical Society: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Speaker Christine Quillman, author, historian, Arts & History reporter, talks about “Making Inroads: an illustrative look at the history of transportation in Chester County.” Free and open to the public. All are invited.
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 24
Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool Vacation Bible School: June 24 to 28 and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rt. 10 & Plow Road. Theme is Athens. For ages 3 (potty trained) through 6th grade. Free-will offering. To register call 610-856-7242 or email Sue screed@dejazzd.com.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Presentation on “Adaptive Equipment and Creative Solutions for Living Life Well with Tremors.” Free and open to all persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. 717-355-6264 or slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 28
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m., Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com or goodfellowship@ptd.net
Dinner Concert with The Anchormen: Meal at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and concert to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Yoder’s Restaurant, 14 South Tower Road, New Holland. There is a charge. Cash or check only, no credit cards. Purchase tickets by June 5. Call Liz Hess 717-278-6787 or email liz.hess.1986@gmail.com. www.theanchormen.com
Community Dinner: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 5:30 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
July 21
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: 6:30 p.m. at 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Lloyd Weiler, Manheim, will speak on a Weaverland Mennonite Conference leader (1830-1906) and his wife “The Life of Moses, and Lavina Horning.” Bring a lawn chair and a copy of the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. Email jgsen@windstream.net or call 717-278-8459.
ONGOING
Yoga classes & Line Dancing classes: Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook on Sundays through July 14. Yoga 3 to 4 p.m. Line Dancing 6 to 8 p.m. No charge to participate. Bring a non-perishable food item for local food banks. 610-273-9383
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Universe of Stories Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Quest: June 1 to Aug. 10. Pick up package at library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Bank for 1 extra raffle ticket.
Build & Play: Tuesdays June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. for all ages. Build with wooden blocks, Lego blocks, Magnatiles, Lincoln Logs, Brainflakes, and other items. Held outside in nice weather. Registration is required.
Gaming Night - Electronic Games: Tuesdays June 25, July 16, Aug. 6 at 7 to 9 p.m. for ages 8-18. Bring along DS, IPads, or any hand held game system, or take a turn on library Xbox Kinect & WiiU. Registration is required.
Family Fun Nights: Tuesdays 6 p.m. for all ages. July 2 & 30 Board Game Night. July 9 Escape Room game. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 26 – Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. for preschool age. Stories, songs and crafts outside when weather permits. Bring a blanket for sitting in the grass. Aug. 7 is Story Time Solar System Summer Party. Designed for preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
Nature Thursdays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. for kids entering 1st – 8th grade. July 11 is visit by Lily the therapy dog and her new friend Pansy. July 25 is Matthew Johnson from the PA Game Commission. June 27, July 18, & Aug 1 is Phil Witman’s bugs, reptiles, and animals. Registration is required. This program is outside. Bring a blanket or chairs. Siblings younger than 1st grade that attend must be well supervised by a parent. Closed July 4.
Messy Science: Thursdays June 27 – Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. for kids entering grades 2-5. Fun math and science programs designed to intertwine a short story, math and science skills. Registration required. There is no program July 4 & 25.
Adult Craft Class: June 27, July 11 & 25, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for an adult “make and take” craft. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 24: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.