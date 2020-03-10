Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
March 17
Bonnie Greiner sharing on Decluttering: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Worship, light refreshments and free childcare, part of the Neighbors Ministry.
March 18
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Green Hills Manor, 10 Tranquility Lane, Shillington, just off Morgantown Road/Route 10 across from The Flying Hills Golf Course. Conducted by trained Alzheimer’s Association facilitators. Caregivers of individuals with any debilitating disease are now welcome. Free and open to the public on third Wednesday of each month, March 18 and April 15. Call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or moley@heritagegh.com.
March 21
Hay Creek Valley Historical Association Chicken Pot Pie Sale. Deadline to order March 21. Also selling homemade Chili. Cost $8 per quart. Pick-up at historic Joanna Furnace between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 26. Call 610-286-0388 to order.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 27
Community Meal: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited. Food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
March 28
Free Shredding Event: sponsored by Chester County Solid Waste Authority. Starting at 8:30 a.m. (NOT Before) and ending at 11:30 a.m. or when the truck gets filled (whichever comes first) at Chester County Solid Waste Authority Lanchester Landfill, on Route 322 West just 2 miles past the intersection of Routes 10 and 322 in Honey Brook. Safely destroy and recycle documents. Empty boxes will not be shredded, take home to be put out with your curbside recycling. Shredding service provided by Rapid Recycling, Inc. Visit www.chestercountyswa.org.
March 28
Pot Pie Dinner & Gospel Concert: Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Meal 4 to 7 p.m. Adults $8; ages 5 to 10 $4. Concert 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Freewill offering. All proceeds benefit Sandy Wentzel to help defray medical costs. Music by The Reinwalds & Lee Schappell.
April 4
Indoor flea market and garage sale: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Veteran's Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main Street, Leola. No admission charge. Park in rear. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds support the maintenance of the War Memorial Building. 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com
ONGOING
GriefShare Group: Mondays 7 to 8:30 p.m., March 16 through April 27, at Elverson United Methodist Church, 32 East Main St., Elverson. Group for those seeking support during a time of grief and loss. Open to all. Find healing and hope. Grief/Share materials will be used as well as other resources. To register call the church office at 610-286-9460 (Kristy Witman-Wenrich or Rev. Coleen Brandt Painter) or email ElversonUMC@gmail.com. Park in rear lot. Ground floor entry available at front of church.
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
March 21: Dr. Seuss Celebration: 3 p.m. Dr. Seuss stories, make and take crafts. For grades Preschool -5th. Registration is required, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
March 24: 6 p.m. book chat on ”Weird Plants”, a Longwood Gardens 2020 Community Read book. For kids grades 3-8th grade. Registration required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Raise A Reader: Fridays, March 20, 27 & April 3 & 10 at 10 a.m. For children 0-36 months. Rhymes, fingerplays, music, and books. Limited to 15 children and their caregiver. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. Join our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring own supplies.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Stories, songs, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, April 1 to May 21 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 -5, but all ages welcome.
Mystery Book Club: third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org
Healthcare and Your Retirement: April 2 at 6 p.m. presentation on Medicare coverage and traditional medical expenses, long-term medical care expenses, strategies for addressing uncovered expenses. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sen. Muth satellite office hours: A representative from Sen. Katie Muth’s office will be at the Honey Brook Community Library for questions or concerns on the 4th Friday of every other month 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 24, June 26, Aug. 28, Oct. 23.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m. High Dynamic Range Photography presented by Frank Plucinsky. Free.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.