Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 9 to 11
Spring Library Book Sale: at Village Library of Morgantown. May 9 5 to 8 p.m. (Early Bird Sale $5 from 4 to 5 p.m.), May 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. and May 11 Bag of Books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake sale and Mother's Day items available.
May 9
Honey Brook Senior Citizens meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. The program is “Show ’n Tell”. All seniors invited, bring a covered dish to share.
May 9
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Dr. Dan Strybos, O.D., from Owens Optometrics will give a Macular Degeneration Update. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6010.
May 11
Spring Garden Bazaar: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. New and gently used porch, patio, and garden items such as pots, vases, wind chimes, books, tools, birdhouses, etc. Indoor & outdoor plants and baked goods. Breakfast and lunch will be served. 610-469-9690
May 11
Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting) for nominal fee. Breakfast and lunch will be served. 610-469-9690
May 11
Boy Scout Troop 140’s Community Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ Dinner: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 23 and Morningside Drive, Elverson. Pick-up dinners between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with pre-purchased tickets. Limited dinners for sale that day. Rain or shine. Call Tara at 610-937-0865 for tickets. For table spots ($10) or item donations for White Elephant, call Keith at 610-286-9435 or 610-413-6901.
May 12
Good Fellowship Warm Up Show: 9 a.m., Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
May 13
“Music and Memory:” Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group 10 a.m. in Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. For free respite care or attend for first time, contact Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
May 17 & 18
3rd Annual Twin Valley Fire & Smoke Barbecue Competition: May 17 and 18 at Friendship Park, 3287 North St., Morgantown. Hosted by Twin Valley Fire Department. KCBS sanctioned event, where some of the best Professional BBQ Cooks in the Mid-Atlantic Region will go head to head in competition. First Responders People’s Choice Wing Competition 6 p.m. May 17. Public invited to purchase tickets to participate in a blind judging. The Professional and Backyard teams are required to cook Chicken, Pork Ribs, Pork, and Beef Brisket to present to judges on Saturday afternoon. Backyard Teams are required only to cook Chicken and Pork Ribs. This fundraising event is open to the public. Food and drinks available for purchase. www.tvfd69.com
May 21
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. presentation of a program Pennsylvania Long Rifles by David Geiger, Historian, Arms & Armour Specialist, Appraiser, Auctioneer, a fourth-generation antique firearms collector, dealer, and appraiser. His talk focuses on the connection between Kentucky and Pennsylvania long rifles. Free and open to the public.
May 26
Community Dinner: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Public is invited. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
ONGOING
Senior Connections: All seniors 60 years and older invited. Held second Thursday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church on Route 23 at 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free meal at noon followed by a program at 1 to 2 p.m. May 9 Tim Mateer, professional world photographer of wildlife, will show slides and give a lecture. June 13 acclaimed singer and harpist will perform.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 9: The Shape of Our Elections: Why Redistricting Matters at 6 pm at the Honey Brook Community Library. Fair Districts PA speaker Tony Crocamo will explain PA’s current redistricting process and will discuss how he believes the current process undermines democracy and fairness. Tony will discuss the legislation in Harrisburg and FDPA’s suggested strategy moving forward. Fair Districts PA is a nonpartisan, citizen-led, statewide coalition working to create a process for redistricting that is transparent, impartial, and fair. Registration is required. Contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
May 19: 1:30 p.m. Spring Tea Fundraiser. Tea and finger foods served. Raffle baskets & other fun. Wear your elegantly embellished hats. There will be a prize for the best one. Tickets can be purchased at the library desk for $15. For all ages. Hosted by Freedom Village in West Brandywine. All proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through May 16 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages welcome.
Mystery Book Club: 3rd Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Get help with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from Library sewing books. Library has five sewing machines or bring own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. Knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring own supplies.
Writing Club: 2nd Saturday each month 3 -4 pm. Come sit, chat, and brain storm with other writers. Registration is required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Honey Brook Library Book Sale: Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library are holding their annual paperback book sale in the back parking lot of the Library on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag full for a small donation. All donations are used to support Library programs, daily operations, and special events.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
May 13: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 p.m. Assigned subject is reflection. Free.
May 20: Presentation by Marc Lombardi "Acadia" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.