Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 21
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. presentation of a program Pennsylvania Long Rifles by David Geiger, Historian, Arms & Armour Specialist, Appraiser, Auctioneer, a fourth-generation antique firearms collector, dealer, and appraiser. His talk focuses on the connection between Kentucky and Pennsylvania long rifles. Free and open to the public.
May 26
Community Dinner: St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Public is invited. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
May 27
Birdsboro Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., ceremony in Birdsboro Cemetery.
May 31
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro, www.goodfekkowshipridingclub.com
June 1
Special Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Crow's Nest Preserve, 201 Piersol Road, Elverson, near French Creek State Park. Hosted by Birdsboro Contra Dance. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Dan Black with music by Live Wire. Admission charged. birdsborocontra.wordpress.com
June 1
OneRunTogether’s Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race: 9 a.m. at Penn State Berks, 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading. All runners and walkers that register receive two free scoops of Penn State Berks Creamery Ice Cream. Families welcome. Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
June 5
Living with Loss Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m. in Prayer and Meditation Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. This month “Finding Inspiration from Others Who Have Grieved.” Bring a memento, story, song or book that have brought healing in your own life. Free and open to public. Call Jenny Snyder at 717-355-6259, or email jsnyder@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 6
The Old Paths Concert: 7 p.m. (doors open one hour prior) at Solanco Bible Church, 166 Oak Bottom Rd. Quarryville. Donation admission charged per person at the door. Free for ages 10 & younger. Cash or check only, no credit cards. A love offering will also be received. Call Liz Hess 717-278-6787. www.theoldpathsonline.com
June 7
Strawberry Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Hot dog and barbecue sandwiches will be available along with strawberries, cake, and ice cream. Donation only.
June 10
Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. For family caregivers of persons with dementia. Presentation on “The Impact of Memory Loss on Families.” Upon advance request, free respite care is available if enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services. First time attendees should call Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 13
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Ed Martin, Enhanced Vision, will share new products to assist people with low vision. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6010
June 24
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Presentation on “Adaptive Equipment and Creative Solutions for Living Life Well with Tremors.” Free and open to all persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. 717-355-6264 or slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
June 28
Dinner Concert with The Anchormen: Meal at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and concert to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Yoder’s Restaurant, 14 South Tower Road, New Holland. There is a charge. Cash or check only, no credit cards. Purchase tickets by June 5. Call Liz Hess 717-278-6787 or email liz.hess.1986@gmail.com. www.theanchormen.com
ONGOING
Senior Connections: All seniors 60 years and older invited. Held second Thursday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church on Route 23 at 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Free meal at noon followed by a program at 1 to 2 p.m. June 13 acclaimed singer and harpist will perform.
Yoga classes & Line Dancing classes: Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook on Sundays through July 14. Yoga 3 to 4 p.m. Line Dancing 6 to 8 p.m. No charge to participate. Bring a non-perishable food item for local food banks. 610-273-9383
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mystery Book Club: 3rd Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Get help with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from Library sewing books. Library has five sewing machines or bring own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. Knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring own supplies.
Writing Club: 2nd Saturday each month 3 -4 pm. Come sit, chat, and brain storm with other writers. Registration is required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Honey Brook Library Book Sale: Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library are holding their annual paperback book sale in the back parking lot of the Library on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag full for a small donation. All donations are used to support Library programs, daily operations, and special events.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.