Nov. 5
"A Mother's Work is Never Done" with BettyJean Park: 9:15 to 11 a.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. All women are welcome and free childcare available.
Nov. 6
Living with Loss Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m. in Prayer and Meditation Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Marian Harnish, Associate Chaplain, Garden Spot Village, will facilitate a discussion about “Grief Through Poetry and Music.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
Nov. 7
Merchant’s & Community Services Faire: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tel Hai Retirement Community, in StoneCroft Center for Worship & Performing Arts, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook. Free and open to the public. Learn about diverse resources in our region and explore more than 56 business and professional service providers; health care service providers; community, civic and service organizations; and government & public agencies. The Chester County Department of Health will provide free blood pressure & cholesterol screenings and Advanced Hearing Aid Center will provide free hearing screenings. Door prizes and giveaways.
Nov. 9
The Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 8 a.m. attending Mass at St.
Ignatius Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Reading. Refreshments and a meeting
will follow. All Catholic women are invited.
Nov. 9
Rockingham Male Chorus Concert: 7:30 p.m., Tel Hai Retirement Community in StoneCroft Center for Worship & Performing Arts, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook. Free evening of music by ensemble from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Parking is available adjacent to the StoneCroft commons main entrance.
Nov. 11
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. Arrive any time after 9:30 a.m. for coffee and casual conversation. Candy Yingling, from the Alzheimer’s Association, will answer your questions. Upon advance request, free respite care available during meeting if currently enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services. If this is your first time attending the support group, contact Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
Nov. 12
"Picking up Diamonds" with Marta Estrada: 9:15 to 11 a.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church,2779 Main St., Morgantown. All women are welcome and free childcare available.
Nov. 14
The Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Dr. Jonathan Andrews, O.D., Optometric Associates, will present information regarding cataracts. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Mary Beth Villafane, independent living social worker, at 717-355-6010.
Nov. 14
Honey Brook Senior Citizens meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike. Program is “Games and Fellowship”. All seniors are invited to attend. Food volunteers, please remember to bring your specific item.
Nov. 17
Holiday Shopping Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington, just off Morgantown Road/Route 10 across from The Flying Hills Golf Course. Crafters, jewelry makers, retailers, and free jewelry appraisals.
Nov. 19
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m., West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Dr. Christina J. VandePol, MD, County Coroner, talks about the History of Chester County Coroner. Free. All invited to attend.
Nov. 25
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Caring and Coping facilitated by Judy Shaffer and Garden Spot Village Social Worker Sherilyn Lapp. This month, following group announcements, caregivers will go to a separate location for a discussion while people with Parkinson’s will stay in the Garden Towers for an informal time of sharing and support. Open to all persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. For more information, call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Nov. 14, meet at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal followed by a program of praise and thanksgiving, singing praises and sharing thankfulness.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have 6 ten minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) at the Honey Brook Community Library: Do you like to write? Need inspiration or to make time to write? Join on Saturdays Nov. 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come sit, chat, and brain storm with other writers. For ages 8th grade to adult. Registration is required. Contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
LIVING GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, HONEY BROOK
Easy Yoga Classes: 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Designed to appeal to those new to yoga and to those who prefer gentle yoga exercises.
Line Dancing: 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Includes lessons designed to introduce new or novice dancers to line dancing and lessons for advanced beginner and intermediate dancers. Dancing will be done to currently popular country, contemporary Christian and pop music and lessons will include currently popular dances from area dancing venues.
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 21: “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.