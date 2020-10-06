Oct. 18
Used Bicycle & Sewing Machine Drive: 1 to 4 p.m. rain or shine at Chester County Solid Waste Authority 7224 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555. Wear a face mask. Collecting adult and kids' bikes, and sewing machines to send to Tanzania, Albania, Thailand, and Guatemala. Bikes should be rust free. No children's trikes, but bikes with flat tires in need of some repair are accepted. Portable sewing machines should be in working condition. $10 minimum donation with each bike or sewing machine is requested for shipping. All donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be provided on site. Sponsored by Chester County Solid Waste Authority. For information call Patti Lynn 484-796-4039, plynn@chestercswa.org, www.p4p.org
Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 21
St. Benedict’s Bereavement Support Group: for those grieving the death of a loved one. The group offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. The group will meet for five consecutive Wednesdays beginning Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Benedict’s Church Mohnton Family Life Center, Room #1. To register call the Parish office at 610-856-1006. Meetings are free and non-denominational.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
3rd annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Rain or shine. The totally free event will provide a safe opportunity for youngsters to enjoy good old-fashioned trick or treating in this time of isolation. Free hotdogs and drinks will be supplied. Due to COVID regulations, all participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To participate by contributing a trunk and treats, call the church office at 610-582-8167 to register.
Oct. 24
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starting at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Takes 2 ½ - 3 hours and covers 45 plus miles. Road Ramble Packet includes narratives, Navigator's Guide, information on contests, instructions for using BHC Road Ramble App, and a narrative CD. Tickets $35 per car, via Berks History Center at 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Berks History Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For information call library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this fall. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the library for the 10-week session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dav Pilkey Virtual Book Chat with the Honey Brook Community Library: Oct. 22 via Zoom discuss Dave Pilkey books, author of “Dogman,” “Captain Underpants,” and “Ricky Ricotta's Mighty Robot,” online virtually through Zoom with Ms. Therese.
Program packets available to pick up prior to this event at the library. Email tmauchline@ccls.org for the Zoom login. For school age children, but all are welcome.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.