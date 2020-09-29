Oct. 8
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 MainStreet, Morgantown. There will be a meal at noon followed by Dr. Michael Luna sharing from his studies of the tabernacle. Please wear a mask.
Oct. 10
Berks History Center 2nd Saturday Program: 10 a.m. via Zoom. “More than Just Mrs.: THE IMPORTANCE OF WOMEN IN FAMILY HISTORY” presented by Dr. Karen Guenther, a Professor of History at Mansfield University who focuses on Reading's and Berks County's religious history in her research and publications. Often people researching their family history focus on male relatives or see female ancestors as appendages to their husbands. This presentation will discuss how researching the women in your family tree can help you better understand your family's heritage. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vZ2bcVIHRzuuIHx2sPgd1g.
Oct. 11
13th Annual Ride for Camps: motorcycle ride benefits Scout Camps of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, BSA. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bashore Scout Reservation, 106 Moonshine Rd, Jonestown. $25 for a single rider and $35 for double rider. Scenic ride to J Edward Mack Scout Reservation, chicken BBQ dinner at Camp Mack and a patch. There will be a blessing, 50/50, Chinese auction, and display of WWII memorabilia. All proceeds will be split between Camps Bashore and Mack equally. For questions, call Ed Carvell, 717-413-7578, edcarvell@comcast.net
Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
3rd annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Rain or shine. The totally free event will provide a safe opportunity for youngsters to enjoy good old-fashioned trick or treating in this time of isolation. Free hotdogs and drinks will be supplied. Due to COVID regulations, all participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To participate by contributing a trunk and treats, call the church office at 610-582-8167 to register.
Oct. 24
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starting at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Takes 2 ½ - 3 hours and covers 45 plus miles. Road Ramble Packet includes narratives, Navigator's Guide, information on contests, instructions for using BHC Road Ramble App, and a narrative CD. Tickets $35 per car, via Berks History Center at 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Berks History Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For more information contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this fall starting Sept. 16. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the library for the 10-week session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Outsmart the Scammers: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Art Comes From The Heart: Oct. 5 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Clyde Butcher. Called the next Ansel Adams by Popular Photography magazine, his commitment to record landscapes and peaceful sanctuaries throughout the world finds a common ground between all viewers. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
