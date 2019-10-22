Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Oct. 29
Tabitha Shilalo will be sharing on "Prayer:" at Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown at 9:15 to 11 a.m. All women are welcome and free childcare available.
Nov. 2
Indoor Flea Market: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Veteran's Hall of Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main Street, Leola. Crafts, toys, period jewelry, socks, cleaning and paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles, gift items, seasonal arrangements, tools, candy, and traditional flea market bargains, holiday items. No admission charge. Park in rear. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds support building maintenance. 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2
Spaghetti Supper: 4 to 7 p.m., Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike. Hosted by the Youth Group. Spaghetti, sauce, tossed salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Donation only. Proceeds will be used to fund youth camps.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at St. Paul's UMC, 1136 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Children ages 5 and under free. Roast turkey, potato filing, peas, corn, pepper cabbage, gravy, homemade desserts and hot and cold drinks. Take-out meals available. 610-286-9479
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
Nov. 3
Jewish Food and Cultural Festival:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, 555 Warwick Drive, Wyomissing. Features brisket and chicken platters, New York-style deli sandwiches, bagels and smoked fish, falafel and much more. Admission free. Tickets for platters available for sale. Entertainment by Susan Watts and her klezmer band performing at 1 p.m. 610-375-6034 or ohebsholom.org/food-festival/.
Nov. 5
"A Mother's Work is Never Done" with BettyJean Park: 9:15 to 11 a.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. All women are welcome and free childcare available.
Nov. 9
The Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 8 a.m. attending Mass at St.
Ignatius Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Reading. Refreshments and a meeting
will follow. All Catholic women are invited.
Nov. 12
"Picking up Diamonds" with Marta Estrada: 9:15 to 11 a.m., Conestoga Mennonite Church,2779 Main St., Morgantown. All women are welcome and free childcare available.
Nov. 19
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m., West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Dr. Christina J. VandePol, MD, County Coroner, talks about the History of Chester County Coroner. Free. All invited to attend.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Nov. 14, meet at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal followed by a program of praise and thanksgiving, singing praises and sharing thankfulness.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Raise A Reader: Join Miss Melissa Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Program is for children 0-36 months. Rhymes, fingerplays, music, and lots of books. Limited to 15 children and their caregiver. To register, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have 6 ten minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) at the Honey Brook Community Library: Do you like to write? Need inspiration or to make time to write? Join on Saturdays Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come sit, chat, and brain storm with other writers. For ages 8th grade to adult. Registration is required. Contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
LIVING GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, HONEY BROOK
Easy Yoga Classes: 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Designed to appeal to those new to yoga and to those who prefer gentle yoga exercises.
Line Dancing: 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Includes lessons designed to introduce new or novice dancers to line dancing and lessons for advanced beginner and intermediate dancers. Dancing will be done to currently popular country, contemporary Christian and pop music and lessons will include currently popular dances from area dancing venues.
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 21: “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.