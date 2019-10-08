Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Oct. 15
"Be the Best You Can Be at Any Age": 9:15 to 11 p.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Presented by Eleanor Isaacson. Free childcare provided and all women are welcome.
Oct. 15
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Highway, Wagontown. Subject will be Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania by Troy Grubb, historian and train enthusiast. Free. All welcome. \
Oct. 16
Elverson Parade: 7 to 9 p.m. on Main Street (Route 23 closed to traffic starting 6:30 p.m.). Rain date is Oct. 17. The Deep Blue Sea is the theme. Marchers begin lining up on South Pine Street at 6 p.m. and move west on Main 7 p.m. and end at former National Penn Bank on Yeingst Drive. Antique cars, marching bands, clowns, acrobats, and floats. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Leave your bicycles at home unless riding in parade.
Oct. 17
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m. on 4th floor of Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in library of the Berks County Genealogical Society. Lynn Otto, a long-time volunteer at the Conrad Weiser Homestead, will discuss the life of Conrad Weiser. Guests are welcome.
Oct. 22
Juggling Obligations and Money Goals: 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Library), 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Discussion-based workshop called Financial Conversations for Women. This session, discuss financial strategies for women. RSVP by Oct. 21, call 610-286-5986 or email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Refreshments served. Hosted by John Wm. Lauer.
Oct. 25
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Oct. 26
8th Annual Tricks & Treats for Tweens & Teens: 6 to 8 p.m. at Honey Brook Community Library, 687 Compass Road, Honey Brook. For ages 10 & up. Registration required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Oct. 26
Village Library of Morgantown Craft Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features a full array of vendors.
Oct. 28
The Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Presentation by Joan Groh, entitled “Making Your Wishes Known: a Living Will Is Not Enough.” Free. Open to all persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
Nov. 2
Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association Indoor Flea Market: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Veteran's Hall of the War Memorial Building at 54 W. Main Street, Leola. Crafts, toys, period jewelry, socks, cleaning and paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles, gift items, seasonal arrangements, tools, candy, and traditional flea market bargains, Thanksgiving and Christmas items. No admission charge. Parking in rear of building. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds support the maintenance of War Memorial Building. 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Nov. 14, meet at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal followed by a program of praise and thanksgiving, singing praises and sharing thankfulness.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Raise A Reader: Join Miss Melissa Fridays, Oct. 18 & Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Program is for children 0-36 months. Rhymes, fingerplays, music, and lots of books. Limited to 15 children and their caregiver. There is no program on Oct 25. For more information or to register, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have 6 ten minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
LIVING GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, HONEY BROOK
Easy Yoga Classes: 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Designed to appeal to those new to yoga and to those who prefer gentle yoga exercises.
Line Dancing: 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Includes lessons designed to introduce new or novice dancers to line dancing and lessons for advanced beginner and intermediate dancers. Dancing will be done to currently popular country, contemporary Christian and pop music and lessons will include currently popular dances from area dancing venues.
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 21: “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.