Outdoor Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Bring the hymnbook, Life Songs #2 and a lawn chair. You are welcome to enjoy your picnic lunch on the lawn prior to the Hymn Sing. Current CDC protocols are encouraged. In the event of rain, the hymn sing will be canceled. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, call Grace at 717-278-8459 or Greg at 717-682-2872.
Kauffman's Chicken BBQ Fundraiser by Friends of Mifflin Community Library: Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreen's Parking Lot, 2203 Lancaster Pike, Shillington. Buy advance tickets online at eventbrite.com through Sept. 18. Walk-ins available as supplies last. Apple dumplings also for sale on site. For info, contact friendsofmcl@yahoo.com.
Memories, Moons, and Imagination: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Berks Photographic Society presents Eddie Soloway, a photographer, teacher and storyteller committed to opening our eyes to the natural world. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
First Neighbors' meeting of the Year: All women are welcome. Bring your camp chairs for an outside event at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown from 9:15 to 11 a.m. with free childcare up to Kindergarten. 610-286-9124
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Neighbors program on "Trust": Are we trusting God with our relationships, goals and more with Bonni Greiner. Women are welcome to attend Neighbors, a community ministry at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, from 9:15 to 11 a.m. with free childcare up to Kindergarten. 610-286-9124
Soup Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honey Brook Methodist Church, 4510 Horseshoe Pike (Route 322 and Maple St.) in Honey Brook. Chicken corn soup sale by the quart. Take out, park behind church. Mask required. Orders filled in basement. For orders, call 610-273-9548 or email hbumc19344@verizon.net.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Meet the Candidate event: 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Honey Brook Community Library. Local candidates will be in attendance for you to meet and to answer your questions. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. Bring your own chair. Rain date is Sept. 30. To register for this event, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Social Security, Your Questions Answered: Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For more information contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this fall starting Sept. 16. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the library for the 10-week session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Outsmart the Scammers: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
