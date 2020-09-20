Sept. 29
Neighbors program on "Trust": Are we trusting God with our relationships, goals and more with Bonni Greiner. Women are welcome to attend Neighbors, a community ministry at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, from 9:15 to 11 a.m. with free childcare up to Kindergarten. 610-286-9124
Oct. 3
Village Library of Morgantown Fall Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine tent sale. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required. Library is not taking donations an will be working with the current stock of books. Questions can be directed to Library Board President, Lisa Betz at surebetz@windstream.net.
Oct. 3
Soup Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honey Brook Methodist Church, 4510 Horseshoe Pike (Route 322 and Maple St.) in Honey Brook. Chicken corn soup sale by the quart. Take out, park behind church. Mask required. Orders filled in basement. For orders, call 610-273-9548 or email hbumc19344@verizon.net.
Oct. 3
Drive-thru BBQ: noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. 610-286-5875
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For more information contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this fall starting Sept. 16. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the library for the 10-week session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Outsmart the Scammers: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.