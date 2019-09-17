Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Sept. 27
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 28
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Call 610-286-5875. Reserved tickets held until 4 p.m. only.
Sept. 28
West Nantmeal Community Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Nantmeal Park, 455 N. Manor Road, Elverson. Two-track obstacle course and toddler moon bounces, Wacky Patti Balloons & Fun, reptiles, craft and non-profit vendors, helicopter landings and take offs, fire trucks and emergency services vehicles, face painting, giant bubbles. Music by Folkie Dokies and Jim & Walt. https://WestNantmealSept23.WIXsite.com\WestNantmeal
Sept. 28
St. Benedict's 2019 Beef & Brew: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road. Mohnton. Purchase advance tickets at the church no later than Sept. 22, or by reserving, call 610-223-8846. Or purchase at the door. Ticket includes beef on Kaiser roll, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, beer, wine, water and soda, snacks and finger food and live music and dancing by Ron Lewars.
Sept. 29
Blessing of the Animals: 1 p.m. rain or shine at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Road (Route 568) in Knauers. Bring your pet for this special blessing. The Animal Rescue League of Berks County will bring adoptable animals, and will answer questions about their program and how you can help. Donations for ARL accepted at the event. Refreshments served. 610-790-7779
Oct. 5
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St., Birdsboro. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Anne Lutun with music by Tea and Honey. Admission charged. Wear clean
soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Oct. 12
Dementia Care Communication Seminar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson. Taught by a certified validation therapy practitioner. Free. Register by calling the church 610-286-6790 or online www.brick52.org by clicking the ACT NOW tab. Bring a lunch or plan to eat out during the break.
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
ONGOING
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Oct. 3 meet at the church at noon for a day out featuring free packed lunches and a tour of the Historic Bowmansville Roller Mill. Transportation to and from the mill will be provided. The mill will be in operation that day. Nov. 14, meet at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal followed by a program of praise and thanksgiving, singing praises and sharing thankfulness.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Raise A Reader: Join Miss Melissa Fridays, Sept. 27 & Oct. 4, 11 & 18 & Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Program is for children 0-36 months. Rhymes, fingerplays, music, and lots of books. Limited to 15 children and their caregiver. There is no program on Oct 25. For more information or to register, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dog Tales Sit, Stay & Read!: read to a therapy dog the last Tuesday of each month at 6 – 7 p.m. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have 6 ten minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.
LIVING GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, HONEY BROOK
Easy Yoga Classes: 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Designed to appeal to those new to yoga and to those who prefer gentle yoga exercises.
Line Dancing: 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24. Includes lessons designed to introduce new or novice dancers to line dancing and lessons for advanced beginner and intermediate dancers. Dancing will be done to currently popular country, contemporary Christian and pop music and lessons will include currently popular dances from area dancing venues.
Annual Fall Harvest Festival: Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market style event includes baked goods, “this & that” table and various food and snacks. For sale include fall flowers and cornstalks, fall decorative crafts, pumpkins, fresh produce and jams/jellies. Homemade chicken corn soup for sale on a limited basis (pre-order by calling Liz at 610-637-2395).
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 21: “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping.