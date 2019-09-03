Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Sept. 12
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Randall Wenger, Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission will discuss Pennsylvania’s new low-vision friendly voting machines. Group is designed to provide information and support to enhance independence for those with any kind of visual losses. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Mary Beth Villafane, independent living social worker, at 717-355-6010.
Sept. 12
Financial Conversations for Women Workshop: 3 to 4 p.m. at Thrivent Office, 3821 Main St., Morgantown. Refreshments served. Hosted by John Lauer of Thrivent Financial, Morgantown. Make reservations by Sept. 11, call 610-286-5986, email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Sept. 12
Honey Brook Senior Citizens meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Program is Tel Hai Ukulele Band. All seniors invited to attend and asked to bring picnic food to share.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 14
Indoor and Outdoor Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). A nominal fee will be charged. Breakfast and lunch served. 610-469-9690
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 15
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Dave Kline and Mountain Folk Trio 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Funnel cakes, candy corn and other festival foods. Moon bounce, children’s train ride and games with prizes. Macaroni and Cheese Cook Off with judging by local food experts. Apple Dumplings and chicken dinners are limited and should be preordered. To preorder apple dumpling and chicken dinners call 610-582-8167.
Sept. 15
Chicken Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton (Rt. 10 & Plow Road). Half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. All proceeds fund ongoing ministries in community. Tickets for sale in the church office or by calling 610-856-7242.
Sept. 15
The Heritage of Green Hills 10th Anniversary Celebration: 12 to 6 p.m. on The Heritage’s campus, at 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington. Free, open-to-the-public event to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Family-friendly activities for all ages include face painting, hot-air balloon rides, bungie trampolines, hatchet-throwing, hayrides, twirling performances and lessons, a rock climbing wall, a mobile escape room and live music.
Sept. 16
Monthly Digital Photo Competition: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Berks Photographic Society, 40 N. Noble St., Reading. Meet fellow photographers of all skill levels getting together to share ideas and expertise. Categories are Nature, Pictorial, and this month's assigned subject, Monochrome. Free. www.berkscamera.org
Sept. 17
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Program on History of September Farm “A Cheesy Success Story” presented by David Rotelle, co-founder. September Farm was honored by Chester County Commissioners to become Chester County Farmer of the Year 2013, and are proud members of Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 20
Paint Night: 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Full-instruction and one-to-one guidance will be provided as you create your own painting featuring a pumpkin trio. Beginners and advanced alike will enjoy this evening. Cost per person includes supplies, instruction and a Starbucks specialty drink of your choice. Call 717-355-6500 to register.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Sept. 22
A Sunday Afternoon of Reflection Bereavement Seminar on Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Registration required, call 610 370-1174.
Sept. 23
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Josh Stauffer, PharmD and BCGP, Stauffer’s Pharmacy, will present “Medication Management: Your Pharmacist as a Valuable Resource.” Free resources from the National Parkinson’s Foundation available at meetings. The free support group is open to all with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. For more information, call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
Sept. 27
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 28
West Nantmeal Community Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Nantmeal Park, 455 N. Manor Road, Elverson. Two-track obstacle course and toddler moon bounces, Wacky Patti Balloons & Fun, reptiles, craft and non-profit vendors, helicopter landings and take offs, fire trucks and emergency services vehicles, face painting, giant bubbles. Music by Folkie Dokies and Jim & Walt. https://WestNantmealSept23.WIXsite.com\WestNantmeal
Sept. 28
St. Benedict's 2019 Beef & Brew: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road. Mohnton. Purchase advance tickets at the church no later than Sept. 22, or by reserving, call 610-223-8846. Or purchase at the door. Ticket includes beef on Kaiser roll, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, beer, wine, water and soda, snacks and finger food and live music and dancing by Ron Lewars.
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
ONGOING
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: All those 60 years and older are invited to Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Sept. 12 at noon enjoy free meal followed by a program featuring Seasoned Beekeeper, Nevin Martin on Bees and Beekeeping. Oct. 3 meet at the church at noon for a day out featuring free packed lunches and a tour of the Historic Bowmansville Roller Mill. Transportation to and from the mill will be provided. The mill will be in operation that day. Nov. 14, meet at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal followed by a program of praise and thanksgiving, singing praises and sharing thankfulness.
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in St. Benedict's, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Meetings are free and non-denominational. Offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. To register or for more information call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782 (leave message) or St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.