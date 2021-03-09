March
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with a note from the Easter Bunny (all of Berks, some of Chester and Montgomery). VENMO payment is preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing will be held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. Get tickets from a Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
March 16
FOX Rehab education series - Caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for The Power of Exercise at 1 p.m. Clinicians will discuss how exercising can prevent depression, wandering, balance issues, sleep disruption, and more. To receive Zoom link, contact Jill at 610-373-0800 or JReinheimer@manoratms.com.
March 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and online for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills in conjunction with Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MarchCaregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
March 20
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
March 20
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes Turkey, Filling, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Dinner Roll, Cranberry Sauce, Peaches, Whoopie Pie, Bottled Water.
March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf Virtual Event: March 20 to 27 virtual event, held in place of annual in-person event, on Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents ‘A Walk With Conrad Weiser.’ Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on ‘Ask a PA Dutchman’ on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 10
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Honey Brook Community Library
An Evening of Jazz: Join us at the Honey Brook Community Library for an evening of Jazz music featuring the Pequea Valley Jazz Ensemble on April 22 at 7 p.m. Rain date April 29. Music performed by the Pequea Valley High School Jazz Ensemble. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion and front yard. Bring your own lawn chair. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. This event is for all ages. For more information about this event, call the library at 610-273-330 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: This program returns in person, starting on March 19 at 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
