GriefShare Support Group: starts Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. Meets for 13 weeks in Student Life Center, Room 406. Enter at South Entrance. Participants may join at any time. Sponsored by people who understand grief and want to offer comfort and encouragement through this difficult time, GriefShare is for those who have experienced painful losses, particularly the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. Each session begins with the showing of a DVD featuring an expert on a grief and recovery subject, followed by small group discussion. Topics include The Journey of Grief, the Lessons of Grief, Grief and Your Relationships, and Complicating Factors. No cost to participate; workbooks are free. Register at petra.church/registration or contact Pastor Titus Kauffman at 717-354-5394 or titusk@petra.church. Drop-ins welcome.
Literatour Berks author event: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Imra Stern and the Racial Paradox of South African Modern Art - Audacities of Color” by LaNitra M. Berger. Presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
FOX Rehab education series for caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: 1 p.m. via Zoom. Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation for Tips to Relieve the Stress of Bathing and Dressing. To receive Zoom link, contact Theresa at 610-373-0800 or TLabour@manoratms.com.
Session on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Participants will learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care. To register and receive access information, email Roxann Miller at MillerRo@diakon.org.
Ask the Doctor about heart health: 2 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville hosts free online presentation. February is American Heart Month, recognizing the importance of taking care of your heart. Dr. Robert Pearlstein, a geriatric physician from Suburban Geriatrics, shares the latest tips on prevention and how you can lower your risk of heart disease. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Feb. 23 to receive Zoom link.
Reading Public Library’s SAT Prep program: Teens entering grades 9 through 12 may register for this one-day, three-hour crash course being held virtually via Google Meet on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Participants receive training and advice including tips for success from Louis Blair, who has taught SAT preparation for 23 years. A College Board SAT 2020 workbook will be available to any participant needing one. Registration required. Register at rplteensat@gmail.com or call 610-655-6350, ext. 241. Space is limited to first 30 registrants.
Session on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Participants will learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care. To register and receive access information, email Stephanie Spurgeon at SpurgeonS@diakon.org.
Great Decisions Discussion Group Series: via Zoom every second Tuesday beginning on March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discussions on foreign policy issues facing America. Limited in-person spots available at Reading Public Library Foundation building, 113 S. 4th St., Reading and in the Jerome Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons rooms at Main Library, 100. S. 5th St. $30 registration fee includes a briefing book with expert papers on all eight topics. Scholarships available through Reading Public Library. Series is supported by World Affairs Council of Reading. Register at readingpubliclibrary.org or call 610-478-8977.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. at Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, pepper cabbage, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, peaches, Whoopie Pie, bottled water. To order meals, call 717-445-7310.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
