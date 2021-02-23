March 2
Great Decisions Discussion Group Series: via Zoom every second Tuesday beginning on March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discussions on foreign policy issues facing America. Limited in-person spots available at Reading Public Library Foundation building, 113 S. 4th St., Reading and in the Jerome Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons rooms at Main Library, 100. S. 5th St. $30 registration fee includes a briefing book with expert papers on all eight topics. Scholarships available through Reading Public Library. Series is supported by World Affairs Council of Reading. Register at readingpubliclibrary.org or call 610-478-8977.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes Turkey, Filling, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Dinner Roll, Cranberry Sauce, Peaches, Whoopie Pie, Bottled Water.
