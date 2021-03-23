The Tri-Valley Cheer Club, the Twisters, earned a bid to compete at nationals at the Quest Recreational Championship in Disney for a second consecutive year.
“The Quest Recreational Championship is the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for Rec & Youth Cheer,” said Coach Nicole Rosella. “Teams have to earn a bid by outscoring those they compete against.”
The coach's reaction to the squad receiving its 2nd year in a row bid to nationals is a combination of “pride, excitement and confirmation that although this season was like no other it was worth it that much more.”
Nationals will be hosted mid-April in person in Orlando, Fla. This exclusive event will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The Quest will feature the nation’s top Rec teams from across the country.
“The cheer company is taking all the steps and precautions to keep the athletes, families and staff safe while providing normalcy and something for the girls to look forward to,” said Rosella.
A non-profit performance Rec cheerleading organization in Birdsboro, the Tri-Valley Cheer Club has two teams, F1 and F2, with team members from Twin Valley, Exeter and Daniel Boone area school districts in 2nd through 9th grade.
Team members include Daniel Boone student Madison Ruffner; Amity Intermedia Center 4th grader Emelia Nicole; Exeter Township Jr. High 7th graders Jocelyn Wert and Natalie Albright; Owatin Creek 4th grader Raella Landean; Lorane Elementary 2nd grader Rosealie Albright; Amanda Stout Elementary 2nd grader Jaylah Williams; Robeson Elementary Center 4th grader Sadie Moyer; Twin Valley Elementary Center 4th grader Lily Simpson; Twin Valley Middle and High School 9th grader Hailey McCoy; 8th graders Lizzie Fleck and Molly Simpson; 6th graders Breyne Mazzarelli, Ellie Wetherington, Alyvia Smith, Kaitlyn Hinckley, Marissa Mills, Ava Stasik and Carly Brogan; and 5th grader Kristie Chalfant.
“Until August, we didn't know if a cheer season would be possible,” said Rosella. “We had received tons of messages from cheerleaders and parents alike wondering if there would be a season, what a season would look like, and what protocols would be put into place to keep our cheerleaders safe during this ever-changing time of panic and unknowing. Tri-Valley Cheer encountered many obstacles and are still facing them today.”
With the school's decision to not allow any external organizations to hold meetings and practices in their buildings, rented practice space became a hot commodity.
“Prices rose and time slots were limited — with practices often running back-to-back with different sports and all teams wanting to be there at the same time to get as much practice in as they can,” she said, “which ultimately means we get to practice less and are having to spend money we did not anticipate on renting space when we developed our low monthly Rec fees.”
Despite all the challenges that the squad, families and coaches faced, they never gave up.
“Instead everyone showed up, ready to focus and work together and understand that season would be like no other and things were subject to change day by day,” said Rosella. “We truly feel facing the challenges together that the pandemic presented truly strengthened our program and brought everyone that much closer!”
Rosella said that in a world where the new norm is communicating via Zoom and kids on electronics more than ever, Tri-Valley Cheer Club recognized the importance of being able to continue with a season.
“By continuing with our season the team was able to have face-to-face social interaction, continue working on their physical health with the practice workouts and we truly believe these are so needed to maintain a mental and physical well-being.”
Tri-Valley Cheer Club is a non-profit performance Rec cheerleading organization located in Birdsboro. Specializing in cheer and tumbling, the Club is best known for giving athletes ages 2-18 from Berks, Chester, Montgomery and other surrounding counties the All-Star Cheer experience for a fraction of the cost.
“Our athletes are dedicated athletes who bring their passion to the mats. They continue to lift up, support and encourage each other which is why we are more than friends we are family!”
Rosellas explained that performance Rec is a competitive Cheer program that combines elements of tumbling, dance, stunting, and traditional cheerleading skills such as jumps and arm motions. Teams consist of maximum 30 athletes per team performing fast paced, exciting and professionally choreographed 2.5 minute routines set to music.
In addition to competitive cheer teams, the Club also offers many classes and clinics. For more information, visit the Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page.