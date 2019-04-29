Get the kids outside this summer where they can play, learn and make lasting memories. Green Valleys Watershed Association’s Summer Nature Day Camps at Welkinweir provides unique outdoor experiences for campers to explore the wonders of the natural world as they learn and play amidst the 219 acres of ponds, meadow and forest.
Each camp week has an independent theme, where campers ages 4 through 12 can learn about animal adaptations, conservation, nocturnal animals, trees, birds, outdoor survival skills, and more through active, hands-on explorations and activities. Campers are grouped by grade levels, and led by knowledgeable camp counselors with a passion for the outdoors.
Camps days begin at 9 a.m., and run until noon for ages 4 and entering kindergarten. Children entering in grades one through seven attend camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Parents who need extended-day activities can register for Before Camp Care or After Camp Care, for additional fees.
Camp runs eight weeks starting June 17 and ending Aug. 9. Campers can register for one, two, or more weeks of their choice, and spaces are still available for various age groups in many camp weeks.
Prior to registering your child, readers are encouraged to contact Dawn White, Green Valleys Watershed Association’s education coordinator, to inquire about availability at 610-469-8646 or dwhite@greenvalleys.org.
Camp themes, fees and registration procedures are available on Green Valleys’ website at https://www.greenvalleys.org/summer-nature-day-camp/.
Green Valleys Watershed Association and Welkinweir are located in East Nantmeal Township, northern Chester County, at 1368 Prizer Road, Pottstown, PA 19465.