The American Legion in Morgantown donated $500 worth of canned goods to Twin Valley Food Pantry.
Twin Valley Food Pantry called Lenny Creitz of the American Legion in Morgantown stating they needed canned goods.
Commander Troy Trupe said, "We will give them whatever they need we are here to help our community and our veterans. During this time of the shut down many people are hurting and we will do what we can to help."
The Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Son’s of the American Legion and the Legion Riders donated a total of $500 of canned goods to the pantry.