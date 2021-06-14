Post 537 American Legion Morgantown presented Quilts of Valor to Gulf War veteran Commander Troy Trupe and Vietnam veterans Terry Hartman and Dennis Martin for their service. The post presents quilts to living veterans who have been touched by the war.
Catherine Courreges and Kim DiJoseph from Berks County made the quilts. This is the fifth quilt that they made for Post 537. The first quilt was for Leonard “Sarge” DeLong, then Barry Jacobs.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts after a dream of her son Nat who was deployed in Iraq. "The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change," according to https://www.qovf.org/about-qovf/.