At Twin Valley High School, it is a typical day for students to gain opportunities in the “real world.” For example, a student interested in becoming a police officer may job shadow or intern in the criminal justice career field and participate in a ride-along with local police departments as well as observe court cases and take the opportunity to speak to professionals within the courtroom.
Students interested in medical may have the opportunity to see open heart surgery, follow a general practitioner and observe various operations and medical procedures, including dentistry and orthodontic surgeries.
Recently, a young man had the opportunity to get an inside look at medical administration. He attended meetings and visited various medical sites to assess new clients. He worked alongside mentors in areas such as finance, marketing, human relations and healthcare administration and policy.
Students interested in marketing may work with various companies including the Santander Arena where concerts, games and events take place — what a great “sneak peek” behind the scenes! Sports-related careers are gaining popularity; many students choose to explore these areas by interning with physical therapists, athletic trainers and the National Football League.
West Chester University’s Earth and Space Sciences Department opened their doors to a student who was able to help facilitate astronomy events at the Mather Planetarium.
Other interesting areas include education, business, accounting, restaurant management, architecture and engineering, veterinary medicine, automotive and childcare.
We believe students learn “by doing.” Benefits for students include offers for summer and part-time employment, networking with professionals who can guide them in career and college-planning, scholarships and stipends.
Thank you to all the district staff members who worked with intern students. Thank you to the following businesses who hosted our interns this year: A J Blosenski Trash and Recycling Services; Aardvark Animal Hospital; Animal Rescue League of Berks County; Bark Avenue; Beams Custom Woodworking Inc.; Birdsboro Court; Chester County IU; Country Companion Animal Hospital; Deihm Services; Downingtown Family Practice: Edward Kelly Jr., MD; Dr. Missi Cooper, VMD; Dr. Nicholas L. Wengrin, DMD; Dr. Yooson E. Kim, DMD; Ever Fit Gym; Giuseppe’s Pizza; Glenmoore Veterinarian; Health South; Heritage Equipment Inc.; Hickory House; Honey Brook Court; Honey Brook Pharmacy; Honey Brook Wellness; Honeybrook Golf Club; Howell Door; JB Fit; JMB Associates; Kurtz Fish Hatchery; Leiss Orthodontics; Little Flock Learning Center; Little Mates Child Development Center; Ludwig Animal Hospital; Millennium Aviation; Morgan Corporation; Morgantown Coffee House; My Pet’s Brace; National Football League; New Castle Lawn and Landscape; Nova Care; PA Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Performance Food Group; Phoenix Rehabilitation; Pottstown Court; Reading Health Rehabilitation Hospital; Remix Dance Collective; Robert Hubert Contracting; R-V Industries Inc.; Santander Arena; Sedgemere Farm; Shady Maple Smorgasbord; Shirk’s Bike Shop; Shore’s Automotive; Singer Equipment Company; Spanco; Tel Hai Retirement; The Heritage of Green Hills; Todd Walk Urban Art Gallery; Toppan Interamerica Inc.; Tower Health; Turnpike Chevy; Twin Valley Coffee; Twin Valley Veterinarian Clinic; Village Family Practice; Village Library of Morgantown; Wallace and Wolitarsky Dental Associates; Walmart; and West Chester University.
For more information about Twin Valley’s Internship Program, please contact Angela Morgan at amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner at gwerner@tvsd.org.