The Chester County Assembly #1873, Knights of Columbus, will be holding their 9th annual “John Mattis Memorial Car Show” on June 1 at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. The Show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on Lot D (formerly lot E). As you arrive at the VA Hospital, follow the signs for Building 139 to the car show location. Registration of cars can be done in advance by contacting Jim Smith at 610-733-2130 or registrations will also be accepted the day of the Show. The registration table opens at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the show. All proceeds will be used to benefit veterans programs.
Last year we registered over 60 cars for the show, with a 1955 Chevy 210 taking “Best in Show” and a 1929 Packard 640 Coupe winning the “Antique Pre-1992” category. Once again we will have DJ Bert playing tunes. Clubs are welcome! The show is open and free to the public There is plenty of parking in nearby lots. A $15 gift card to a department store is the suggested donation for registration.
In the past year Chester County Assembly #1873 supported many VA Programs at the Coatesville VA Medical Center including “Wrapping Presence” for veterans in the Contemporary Living Center, a luncheon for women veterans to a local restaurant, and the Winter Carnival last March and Welcome Home Carts. John Mattis was the chairman of the first car show and we are continuing in his footsteps in our support of the veterans at the Coatesville VA Medical Center.