Dear Esther – We are ready to sell our home and are thinking, since everyone is finding homes online, that we will post some pictures and try to sell it ourselves. It would save us the commission, of course, and that’s thousands of dollars more we could make. Why don’t more people sell their own homes? They could save a lot by doing so.
Paying a real estate agent thousands of dollars to sell your home seems like a lot if you only think she is taking pictures and putting them online for you. You are paying her to do a lot more than that. An agent’s job is to research properties to find the right price, help you prepare your home to sell, hire a professional photographer to get the best pictures and post the information on the realtor’s website, which all sites are connected to. Your agent will also contact her clients, schedule open houses, put her sign up, and use her social media platforms to broadcast your sale. That’s just the beginning.
When she has interest, she is familiar with the 13-page contract and so knows if it is acceptable or should be countered. If more than one contract is received, she has experience with working one against the other so you get the best deal for your home. Contracts usually have contingencies — home inspections, financing, sale or settlement of other homes. Contingencies are common place to her so she knows how to negotiate them.
And, at the same time that you, as a seller, feel like you will make more money on your home by selling yourself, your buyer is thinking that he will get a better deal on your home since you are not paying a commission. What you both feel is a win/win situation then ends up as a lose/lose disaster when negotiations fall through because, frankly, selling or buying a home is a lot more complicated than it appears.
I was recently contacted by a seller who was exhausted with trying to sell himself. Two different buyers wanted his home but both were making demands he had no idea how to handle. He did not have the time, energy or expertise and was glad when I took it off his hands.
