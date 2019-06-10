New HollandScouts take a trip down Pine Creek Boy Scout Troop 48 takes a trip down Pine Creek 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Boy Scout Troop 48 recently planned and prepared for another excursion, this time a canoe trip along Pine Creek north-central Pennsylvania. Submitted by Joseph Valent Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Boy Scouts Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRep. Maloney criticizes Pennsylvania Game Commission financesMorgantown-area community unites, cleans up after tornadoFormer Hamburg teacher charged for maintaining relationship with student, age 17Crowds pack Boyertown Fun DaysHerman's Drive-In hosts 25th Anniversary CelebrationFleetwood grads, write your own storySchuylkill Valley Class of 2019, the race goes onFly, Kutztown Class of 2019Flamin' Dick & the Hot Rods perform 50s, 60s rock at Kutztown ParkGreenwich 3rd graders present wax museum of famous people Images Videos