Brianna Smith has been named Twin Valley High School’s April Intern of the Month.
Smith interns at Twin Valley High School in Cheryl Coldren’s forensics class.
Forensics is a science elective that delves into crime scene analysis. In this course, students learn about the similarities and differences within the minds of killers, how to identify blood spatters, and the body’s decaying process, among other aspects of crime scenes.
Smith’s fascination with forensics and her love for Coldren inspired her decision to intern in this semester’s forensics class. Since Smith took the course last year, she had a solid foundation of content knowledge going into her internship. Having this background enabled Smith to immediately dive in, running a lab on her own for the class shortly after the start of her internship.
Smith’s responsibilities in the classroom go beyond the presentation of labs as she also takes attendance, grades papers, sets up lab equipment, and offers assistance to students during their work time.
“Mrs. Coldren gives me a lot of freedom to do what I feel is necessary to help the students better understand what they are learning,” said Smith.
Smith views Coldren as a role model and a great mentor as she is insightful, motivating, and encouraging. Smith’s internship has tremendously improved her self-confidence and public speaking skills, thanks to support from Coldren.
“Brianna does an amazing job in my Forensics class! She has intrinsic motivation and initiative, and she has been a great asset. She is dependable and has created labs and activities that have enhanced students’ overall learning. Brianna is the best intern I have had in many years,” said Coldren.
Inspired by Coldren, Smith plans to attend college to major in criminal justice and minor in teaching. The idea of being a coroner intrigues her, and she is considering it as a possible career option. Smith currently works at Ford’s Notary and Olsen’s Auto where she performs title transfers and registrations for customers.
Since Smith is interested in the criminal justice system as a whole, she recognized that it would be beneficial to diversify her internship experience; she also interned at Mohnton Court with Judge David Yoch. She enjoyed sitting in on criminal cases and having the opportunity to observe and consult with Judge Yoch about his thinking processes.
Smith’s internships have provided her with ample exposure to the criminal justice field which she feels will be extremely valuable as she continues on to higher education and beyond. Congratulations and good luck, Brianna!
For more information about Twin Valley’s internship program, please contact Angela Morgan, 610-286-8638, amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner, 610-286-8637, gwerner@tvsd.org.