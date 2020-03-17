4-H youth members represented the Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program based in Chester County at the 2020 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Members representing Chester County included: Suzanna Angstadt of Coatesville, Annamarie Arcaro of Honey Brook, Danielle Botial of Cochranville, Morgan Bristow of Gap, Jennifer Cook of Newark, Rachel Eisman of Kennett Square, Gianna Emmons of Newtown Square, Brianna Geyer of Downingtown, Caitlyn Geyer of Downingtown, David Gober of Chester Springs, Melissa Griswold of Chadds Ford, Sophie Griswold of Chadds Ford, Hailey Hilton of Cochranville, Michael Hughes of Chester Springs, Skyler Jackson of Landenberg, Melissa Johnson of Glen Mills, Makayla Malcom of Elverson, Ryley Miller of Elverson, Olivia Mitchell of Coatesville, Sofia Mitchell of Coatesville, Aaron Phillips of Elverson, Keara Riley of West Chester, Christa Watterson of Coatesville, Lauren Welsh of Lincoln University, and Mary Wirtel of Malvern.