The Chester County Solid Waste Authority is sponsoring a Free Shredding Event on Saturday, March 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. (NOT Before) and ending at 11:30 a.m. or when the truck gets filled (whichever comes first).
The event will be held at the Chester County Solid Waste Authority Lanchester Landfill, located on Route 322 West just 2 miles past the intersection of Routes 10 and 322 in Honey Brook.
This is an opportunity to safely destroy and recycle documents that contain personal legal information, account statements, medical information and documents containing personal information.
Empty boxes will not be shredded. Please take them home to be put out with your curbside recycling.
Protect yourself from identity theft and come to the Shredding Event on March 28th. Shredding service is provided by Rapid Recycling, Inc.
Please visit www.chestercountyswa.org for information on other waste reduction and recycling opportunities in Chester County.