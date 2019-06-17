Twin Valley Bible Academy celebrated its 44th graduation on June 9 at Twin Valley Bible Chapel. The commencement address was delivered by Dayspring Christian Academy headmaster, Dr. Michael Myers, who encouraged not just the seniors but everyone in attendance to maximize their impact for Christ. Valedictorian and Senior Class President Sara Philips delivered the valedictorian speech. The audience was also entertained by the academy’s English handbell choir.
