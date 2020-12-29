Jan. 5
FOX Rehab Education Series - Effective Communication Strategies: Join Manor at Market Square of Reading and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for a presentation on Effective Communication Strategies on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. Clinicians from FOX Rehabilitation will explore how communication evolves through the brain changes of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and supportive techniques you can use to effectively communicate with your loved one through each stage of the disease. For Zoom link, contact Theresa at 610-373-0800 or TLabour@manoratms.com.
Jan. 8
2021 Berks County Commissioners’ Update featuring Gene Barr: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. online with Remo Web Portal, login to be sent week of event. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance invites the public to join GRCA members and featured speaker Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, for a virtual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners. Register online at GreaterReading.org or call 610-376-6766. Cost is $15 for Chamber members; $25 Not-Yet Chamber members.
Jan. 13
Free presentation - Beating the winter blues: Feelings of sadness may be hard to shake this time of year, but you can beat those winter blues. To learn how, join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Southeastern Health Care at Home for a free presentation via Zoom on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. Seniors are at a higher risk for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that cycles with the seasons. Learn what signs to look for and what you can do to combat those winter blues, so you can get back to feeling your best, again. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Jan. 12 to receive Zoom link.
Jan. 17
Homemade Pulled Pork Take-Out Drive-Thru Dinner: noon until sold out at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner Includes 1/3 pulled pork, Kaiser roll, homemade mac & cheese, baked beans, applesauce and homemade BBQ sauce on side. Adults $10 per meal. Drive thru take-out dinners only. Pre-Orders will be accepted until Jan. 8, but not required. All pre-orders must be picked up by 3 p.m. Baked goods available to purchase. For pre-orders call Nancy at 60-763-3063 or Oletha at 610-395-3889.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.