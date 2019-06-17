Come and discover all the creatures that live in our local waterways from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Green Valleys Watershed Association at Welkinweir. This adventure will be led by Keith Williams, executive director of Northbay Adventures in the Chesapeake and author of “Snorkelhead: Adventures in Creek Snorkeling.” Experience the abundance, diversity and beauty of our freshwater ways first hand, while under the safe and watchful eye of an experienced snorkel guide. All equipment needed will be provided.
Once registered, you will receive more details about the program and location.
Ages 10 to adult. Program fees per person are $30 adult, $15 under 16. Equipment is included in the cost. Payment is due by the start of the program. If inclement weather this program will be canceled.
Please contact Rebecca Blacketter at 610-469-4900 with questions or to register. Welkinweir is located at 1368 Prizer Road, near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township.