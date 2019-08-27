As the gardening season comes to an end, do you find yourself with unwanted but usable gardening items in your garden shed?
The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County are seeking gently used gardening items. These items will be sold at their annual plant sale, which is scheduled for May 2, 2020, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center.
Proceeds will benefit various Master Gardener programs held throughout the county.
Containers, garden tools, bird feeders, birdhouses, patio items, wind chimes, garden decor, and any usable item with a garden connection will be considered.
Donors may bring their items Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Items may be arranged for pick up at other times by calling 717-575-1192 or emailing lancastergardenshed@gmail.com.