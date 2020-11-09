NEW HOLLAND, Pa – Earlier this fall, in response to increased demand for support, ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community (DFC) contracted with Crystal Yunginger, CRRN, BSN-RN to serve as a part time coordinator.
This position was initially funded through a one-time gift from the Community Church at Garden Spot Village and a generous donor.
As coordinator, Yunginger manages dementia training for local businesses and within the community alongside of Melody Karick, Director of Meadow View Memory Support at Garden Spot Village.
Yunginger also plans and hosts Memory Cafes on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main Street, New Holland, from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Light refreshments and educational resources are provided during these free events.
In 2021, ELANCO DFC plans to offer Care Partner Respite Saturdays, Community Awareness Seminars and Educational Sessions for Faith-Based Organizations.
The ELANCO DFC project is an outreach of Garden Spot Village and relies on volunteers from the local community. The ELANCO DFC steering committee invites the ELANCO community to join them in providing financial support for the contracted coordinator position through the ExtraGive on Friday, November 20. The Community Church at Garden Spot Village is providing $5,000 in matching funds.
To learn more about the ExtraGive fundraising initiative, visit www.extragive.org/organizations/garden-spot-village.
To learn more about the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community, contact Crystal Yunginger, ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community Coordinator, at cyunginger@elancodfc.org or visit elancodfc.org.