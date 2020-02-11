The Elverson United Methodist Church GriefShare Group will begin a new session for those seeking support during a time of grief and loss. The group will meet Mondays 7 to 8:30 p.m., running March 16 through April 27.
This group is open to all. Participants will learn how to walk the journey of grief and be supported along the way. Our group will be a place where hurting people will find healing and hope.
Grief/Share materials will be used as well as other resources and will include three key elements that work together to guide the healing process. The group leader will be Ilsa Tornquist.
If you wish to register or have questions, please call the church office at 610-286-9460 (Kristy Witman-Wenrich or Rev. Coleen Brandt Painter) or email the church at ElversonUMC@gmail.com. They can provide contact information for the group leader and answer any questions you may have. Expect God to show you that there is hope.
The church is located at 32 East Main St., Elverson. For church parking, enter the driveway between the Church and Parsonage to park in the rear lot. Ground floor entry is available at the front of the church building.