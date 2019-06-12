The Fourth Grade Award Assembly at Robeson Elementary School was held on June 6 with Rep. Mark Gillen and Sen. Judy Schwank presenting the awards.
Rep. Mark Gillen presented the Gillen Good Citizenship Awards to four fourth grade students who promote hard work and social responsibility.
Sen. Judy Schwank presented the Senatorial Good Citizenship Awards to four fourth grade students who show concern and respect for others; display interest in and support of the school and the community; performs volunteer service for the school and community; exhibits hard work and self-discipline and/or completes homework and school projects in a timely fashion.
Sen. Schwank presented the Schwank Healthy Living Award to one male and one female student in the fourth grade who demonstrate an understanding of the importance of eating healthy and getting plenty of exercise; shows respect for themselves, their parents, their teachers and their peers; makes good choices and decisions; and/or displays an overall positive attitude day in and day out.
Dr. Stango presented the Principal’s Citizenship Award to four fourth grade students whose display of good citizenship qualities such as character, responsibility, honesty, and dependability. In addition, academic and special school awards were presented.
The program culminated with the presentation of Robeson’s most prestigious award, The Beverly Paris Memorial Award. Co-winners were Hannah Blankenbiller and Lucas Myers.